UFC Vegas 109 Fans Turn On Iasmin Lucindo After Failing to Snatch Mic From Daniel Cormier

UFC Vegas 109 witnessed a full 3-round war between Iasmin Lucindo and Angela Hill. But that wasn’t even the most captivating thing for the fans. The Brazilian fighter won the bout, but what ensued was something that surprised the fans, to say the least. It appeared that Lucindo had something to say, but UFC legend Daniel Cormier did not want to entertain her.

Iasmin Lucindo showed her grappling abilities to perfection against Angela Hill. She even showcased the power in her strikes, with impactful punches on her opponent. Hill had just won a fight last time against Ketlen Souza, but this time, things did not go her way. She was outclassed by her Brazilian counterpart, who found herself in a rather embarrassing situation after a unanimous decision win.

During the post-fight Octagon interview, Daniel Cormier was the one who interviewed the winner after the fight. Things went as expected, but then, something unexpected happened. It appeared that Iasmin Lucindo had something to say. After the interview was done, she tried to grab the microphone from Cormier. However, ‘DC’ did not oblige and took the mic away and exited the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As many would expect, fans took to social media and expressed their feelings about the situation after the fight between Iasmin Lucindo and Angela. Not only did they take shots at the Brazilian fighter, but also at the 40-year-old American fighter as well. Here’s what they had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans rip into Iasmin Lucindo after failing to grab the mic

First of all, it appears that fans were not convinced by Iasmin Lucindo’s win over Angela Hill. Why? Because they believe that a decision win over a much older opponent did not warrant her any chance to grab the microphone. “Can’t go for the mic like that after a decision win,” said a fan. Some fans claim that such a decision win should not even have a post-fight interview, as another fan claimed that Lucindo was ‘lucky’ to get one. The fan commented, “She’s lucky she even got a post fight interview.”



Meanwhile, some fans believe that Daniel Cormier may have been aware of the fact that such a moment would occur after the fight, as an X user said, “These Brazillians talk too much man !! DC has to run away from them.” Nevertheless, a win is a win, and some fans believe Iasmin Lucindo may have had something on her mind after edging past Angela Hill. On that note, a fan said, “She really wanted it.” But then, the fans turned their attention to Angela Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It appears that a lot of fans think Angela Hill’s time is up. After recording her 14th career loss, they suggest that the UFC would be better off without her. “If UFC don’t release that garbage Angela Hill i AM DONE WITH UFC!” As a fan said that, another fan mentioned a possible jump from the UFC to the PFL for Hill. He wrote, “Always a good day when Angela Hill loses. Time for the PFL huh?” On the other hand, some fans seemed to love the performance of both fighters, commenting, “Big Hill to climb. Lucindo dominated that fight, good one ladies!”



Well, what do you have to say? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.