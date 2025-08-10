UFC Vegas 109 Fighter With Four Kids to Feed Issues Harsh Message to Judges Over Poor Scoring

UFC Vegas 109 had a lot of moments. From a fighter getting power bombed onto the mat to another fighter getting a nasty cut above his eye, the Apex Fight Night event seemed to have it all. However, it is not unusual to see certain controversies popping up after a fight, and this time, it was bantamweight fighter Miles Johns, who could not comprehend his split decision loss to Jean Matsumoto.

Miles John seemed really incensed with the way the judges scored the fight. The 31-year-old claimed to have won the fight against Jean Matsumoto and was confident that the judges would rule the fight in his favor, but that’s not what happened. Not only was Johns disappointed with the judges, but he also went on a rant about them, claiming that they aren’t good at their jobs.

“I don’t know, guys. I really thought we won that fight. I thought that the takedown in the third round secured the deal,” Miles Johns stated on his Instagram stories. “When the fight was over, I was not nervous. I thought that we had for sure won. But it is what it is. I think the part that makes me the most upset is that our life is literally in the hands of these dumb, flippin’ judges who do not know what they’re doing.”



Moreover, winning the fight wasn’t just about inching closer to the rankings for Miles Johns. Some fans would know that he has four children, and for that, he needed the money to win. He believes that the judges’ wrongful ruling out of the fight in Jean Matsumoto’s favor at UFC Vegas 109 has put him in a tough spot, even though the bantamweight fighter claimed to have won two rounds out of three.

“They don’t understand. I got four kids, I got a mouths to feed, and they’re sitting here making bad decisions. That is when a lot of money is on the line, and they’re not held accountable at all,” Miles Johns added. “Nobody’s going to have to go back to them and tell them, ‘Show me why you picked this’. The one judge that had me winning the fight, scored Matsumoto for the first round and me for the second and third. Matsumoto won the second round, but I won the first and third round.”



But despite the disappointing result, Miles Johns also saw the bright side of the whole ordeal. And instead of sulking about the loss, the UFC bantamweight fighter is looking forward to getting back and recording a win next time.

Despite anger at the judges, Miles Johns is happy with his performance

Miles Johns has been competing in the UFC for over six years now, and for a long time, he wasn’t really on the radar of the fans. But with his performance against Jean Matsumoto, he could be getting some attention because he feels like he’s improved over the years. Johns may have lost the battle, but he’s looking to get back with a win next time and keep his chin up and head high.

“But like I said, it is what it is. I’m not going to sulk on it. I’m going to get right back to work,” Miles Johns further stated. “I can be happy with my performance knowing that we’re getting better, and I can just put the finances in God’s hands, and hopefully I’ll get back in there soon. I appreciate all the support and love, and talk to you guys soon.”

Well, UFC Vegas 109 was a bummer for Miles Johns, but he seems to be positive about what lies ahead for him in Dana White‘s promotion. After hearing what he had to say, what is your take on his loss to Jean Matsumoto? Drop your comments below.