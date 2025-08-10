UFC Vegas 109 Injury Reports: Medical Update on Fighters Hospitalized After Slam, Spinning Elbow KOs

MMA is a pretty wild sport, and UFC Vegas 109 just proved that. As much as fighters want to win and become UFC champions, there is always the chance that they might end up getting injured. That is exactly what happened during the recent Fight Night event at the Apex in Las Vegas, and guess what? Even Dana White shared an update on this front on social media.

UFC Vegas 109 was the last Fight Night event before we get to the UFC 319 PPV, headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight. But things did not go according to plan for a few fighters, who got injured, so let us take a look at the fighters who faced medical suspension.

UFC Vegas 109 witnesses a power bomb KO

Well, one of the most horrifying incidents happened before we got to the main card on Saturday, when Elijah Smith took on Toshiomi Kazama. The fight did not go further than the first round, as the former beat the Contender Series alum in under five minutes. Smith saw himself getting trapped in a position for the Japanese fighter, who was looking for a triangle choke, but what came next wasn’t on anyone’s radar.

Elijah Smith, unable to get out of the position he was in, decided to go for a power bomb. He picked up Toshiomi Kazama and slammed him directly onto the mat. The Japanese fighter was instantly knocked out cold, as Smith decided to finish his work with a couple of punches. It was a horrifying sight for the fans, but they would be relieved to hear that Kazama is not in a problematic state.

Backstage interview and reporter Karyn Bryant later reported that Toshiomi Kazama was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas, where he was medically evaluated. When the CT scan reports came out, it appeared that everything was alright, and he would be discharged pretty soon. But that’s not the only injury a fighter suffered at UFC Vegas 109. A middleweight fighter found himself on the same boat.

Dana White updates on a nasty cut

Middleweight fighters Eryk Anders and Christian Leroy Duncan also saw their fight last just a single round. The latter put down the American fighter with a nasty elbow to earn himself a knockout win. While it was a great night for Duncan, the same cannot be said for Anders. He not only lost the fight but also suffered a nasty cut above his left eye, which needed some stitching.

Unlike Toshiomi Kazama, Eryk Anders did not need to go to the hospital. UFC CEO Dana White did share an update on the American fighter on his Instagram stories of the before-and-after situation on Anders’ injury. His left eyebrow was fully stitched up, which will surely leave a mark. Thankfully, there were no serious health issues to the fighter other than just the cut above his eye.

So far, there has been no information available to suggest how long the UFC Vegas 109 fighters, Toshiomi Kazama and Eryk Anders, will face medical suspension. The injuries would surely keep them on the sidelines for a while. But until then, we’ll have to wait for further updates on these fighters. Regardless, let us know what you think about the action from UFC Vegas 109 in the comments section down below.