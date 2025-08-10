UFC Vegas 109 Scorecards So Terrible, Fans Feel Judges Mixed Up Fighters Names

The UFC Vegas 109 prelims kicked off with a light heavyweight bout between Eric McConico and Cody Brundage, which included early drama and late controversy. Both competitors stepped in under unique circumstances, as McConico came in on short notice, and Brundage up a weight class. The fight quickly developed into a tense, back-and-forth fight, but the judges’ decision guaranteed that the bout would be remembered as much for the scorecards as the action inside the cage.

McConico started well, dropping Brundage with a clean right hand in the first few seconds. Brundage recovered effectively, relying on his wrestling to slow the pace and keep the 35-year-old engaged. While Brundage had some success in the clinch and with timely takedowns, McConico’s power blows held him accountable.

The opening round set the tone: Eric McConico delivered the more devastating strikes, but Brundage responded with control and volume. Round two brought chaos. Brundage landed a strong elbow on the 35-year-old, causing him to stumble, and the subsequent exchanges resembled a real fight rather than a competitive bout.

Both men took hard shots, but Brundage appeared to have had the better of the round, combining his striking with another well-timed takedown. Both fighters were fatigued by the third round, but the 35-year-old pressed on. He pinned Brundage against the fence, landing knees and high kicks to keep the pressure on.

Brundage had some moments, notably a spinning back punch and a clean right before the bell, but Eric McConico’s aggression in the last round sent a strong message. So, in the end, it definitely would’ve been Brundage who won the fight, right? Well, that is when the fight became memorable for all the wrong reasons possible.

When the scorecards were read, the results shocked many. Two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Eric McConico, and a third scored it 30-27 for the 31-year-old. McConico’s first win in the UFC came via split decision, and it served as another reminder of how narrow margins and subjective judging can shape careers in the Octagon. But if you believe there was no uproar. You couldn’t be more wrong.

Fans go off on UFC judges for bizarre scoring

When the split decision outcome was announced, fight fans immediately expressed their outrage online. The emotions varied from disdain to complete disbelief, with some doubting if the judges had even watched the same bout. The scorecards offended many. One fan simply wrote, “Horrible.”

Another agreed, stating, “Disgusting. This made me sick.” The frustration intensified with comments such as, “Disgusting scorecards. Absolutely horrifying. Robbery.” However, several of the fans were more baffled than angry, unable to make sense of the decision.

It was evident through several fan reactions online. One fan asked, “Did they mix up the names? Literally judged the fight backwards. McConico clear R3, Brundage clear R2.” Another asked, “How the hell do you give the second round to McConico???” While someone else pointed out the inconsistency, “Not one judge having the same card makes no sense. What are they all watching?”

Then there were the sarcastic comments about how bouts are scored in the UFC nowadays. One fan wrote, “Judges did eenie meenie miney mo for each round. Horrible scorecards 💀.” Another suggested that they should just stop judging altogether: “We might as well start flipping a coin for each round.”

Whether they were upset, confused, or amused, fans all agreed that this was one of the most baffling judging displays they’d seen in a long time.