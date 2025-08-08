UFC Vegas 109 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music of Roman Dolidze, Anthony Hernandez, Steve Erceg, and Others

Before heading to Chicago for UFC 319, Dana White & Co. are gearing up to deliver their second consecutive UFC Apex Fight Night this August. UFC Vegas 109 takes place on August 9 in Las Vegas. The promotion’s two top middleweights, Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez, will face off in a battle to solidify their spots inside the top 10.

Though it’s not a pay-per-view event, both fighters bring knockout power and skill, promising thrilling striking exchanges that fans will love. The winner moves closer to cracking the top 5 contenders, with the outcome still uncertain just hours before the fight as both athletes ride winning streaks.

The excitement doesn’t stop there—the co-main event features bantamweights Steve Erceg and Ode Osbourne, adding even more anticipation to the card. We all know the UFC isn’t just a sport but a show, and no show is complete without the walkout songs. UFC Fight Night is no different. Let’s dive into which walkout songs the fighters will bring to the cage.

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez walkout songs

Roman Dolidze and former LFA champion Anthony Hernandez had their sights set on a showdown at UFC 302 last year in Newark, New Jersey. Unfortunately, the American fighter had to bow out due to a torn ligament in his hand. Fast forward a year, and the stage is set in Las Vegas for these two to clash once more, reigniting that fierce rivalry. At UFC 307 last year in Salt Lake City, Roman Dolidze made his entrance to “Vigsapa” by Dangeim and Skarpedins’ son ahead of his bout with Kevin Holland.

In 2023, at UFC 286, ‘The Caucasian’ kicked off his first bout against Marvin Vettori with a lively dance to the culturally rich Georgian tune “The Eight Wonder of the World.” Almost five years back, at UFC on ESPN 19 in 2020, just before his fight with John Allen, he made his entrance to the Georgian tune “Chevni Samshoblo.”

Anthony Hernandez, meanwhile, walked out to “Per Ti Volare” by Endo Rovera during his submission fight against Roman Kopylov at UFC 298 last year, just before his second-round submission victory. In 2022, ‘Fluffy’, made his entrance to “Bladadah” by Mozzy in his fight against Josh Fremd. Earlier, in 2020, before his first-round knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 8, Hernandez walked out to “Crown Me” by HSOPi.

Walkout songs of Steve Erceg, Ode Osbourne, and others

Just like the main event, the co-main event in the bantamweight division between Alex Pereira and Steve Erceg arrives after many struggles and setbacks. Erceg is currently on a three-fight losing streak since dropping the title to flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Pereira has gone 1-4 in his last five fights. Despite this, their walkout song choices are nothing short of pure artistry.

Steve Erceg last entered the cage to “You Don’t Mess with Him” by Jim Croce, while Ode Osbourne, the full bantamweight challenger, will make his walkout to Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Three Little Birds.” The 23-year-old Yasmin Luocondo will come out to “Rap da Felicidade” by Cidinho and Doca, and her opponent, 40-year-old Angela Hill, will make her entrance to “We Ready” by Archie Eversole and Andre Fill’s “Open the Gate” by Zach Bryan. Lastly, Christian Rodriguez will hit the walkout with Bad Bunny’s “Ram Pam Pam.”

As the fights approach, do you think these powerful walkout songs will inspire the fighters to overcome their losses and setbacks and climb their divisions? Stay tuned.