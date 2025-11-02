UFC Vegas 110 Controversy: $16B Giant Pulled Into Refund Storm Over Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier Del Valle

Did history repeat itself at UFC Vegas 110 today? A flawless, hiccup-free UFC event feels nearly impossible these days. After the controversial UFC 321, similar issues seem to have carried over into UFC Vegas 110. While much of the card flew under the radar, fans’ attention zeroed in on the featherweight clash between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier Del Valle. In a stunning upset, the fan-favorite Dulgarian was submitted by Del Valle in the first round, exposing what many labeled as an “amateur” display.

Upsets are common in combat sports, but this one caught almost everyone by surprise. What stood out even more was the sudden swing in betting lines just before the fight ended, as large sums of money poured in on the underdog. Some fans quickly flooded social media, claiming the fight could have been fixed. Interestingly, the situation drew parallels to the notorious 2022 UFC Vegas 64 scandal involving Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, which also featured last-minute betting anomalies & a rapid finish.

Rumors even suggested an FBI investigation. Amid the uproar, betting companies like Caesars Sportsbook and William Hill announced they would hold and return wagers within 24 hours for fans who bet on Dulgarian. Joining the response, the $16 billion company DraftKings posted, “We are aware of the situation regarding the ‘Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier Del Valle’ event and we will be sure to let you know if our team has further updates.”

As the fan-driven campaign for refunds gained momentum on social media, understandably so since money is at stake and operators risk losing public trust, the pressure on betting companies mounted, though not all supported the idea. Consequently, fans quickly voiced their reactions online.

UFC Vegas 110 sparks mass refund requests from fans

Dana White and the UFC have always taken a strict stance against fight-fixing, as it undermines the promotion’s reputation in the public eye. That’s why, back in 2022, White made it clear that the UFC would not interfere with federal or FBI investigations, even in cases involving potential fight-fixing. In January 2023, the UFC partnered with U.S. Integrity to monitor irregular betting activity, alongside oversight from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Despite these safeguards, the recent controversy sparked a massive fan campaign on X.

One fan tagged a betting company representative, asking, “Hey Benson, are you giving a refund on the fixed UFC fight @JeffreyBenson12?” Whether this fan received a refund remains unknown. However, companies like William Hill earned respect from U.S. fans for their response. One fan commented, “It’s good to see a sportsbook with integrity get out ahead of what was clearly a fixed fight and refund the people who were affected by the out in the open corruption. Caesars/William Hill deserves massive respect for this.”

When the commission caught Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke fixing fights, it handed a combined suspension totaling over five years, including Minner and his coach, James Krause. Additionally, UFC flyweight Jeff Molina, sidelined since January 2023 due to alleged involvement in the betting scheme linked to Krause, received a three-year suspension. The promotion also banned fighters from training under Krause or at his Missouri-based gym, Glory MMA & Fitness.

Fans are still pushing for refunds. One fan tagged Bovada, writing, “@BovadaOfficial needs to refund all bets on this bs fixed fight.” Not all fans are asking for refunds on the Isaac Dulgarian fight; some are seeking compensation for the co-main event between Ante Delija, widely regarded as the “weird” heavyweight bout in UFC history. One fan commented, “If books are gonna refund anyone for any fight it should be the Delija fight, Imao, what a debacle,” while another chimed in, referring to Dulgarian, “Dulgarian is so bad that people think it’s rigged.”

Although most betting operators have agreed to return fans’ money, some disputes remain. An angered fan shared a chat with Hard Rock, who refused to pay out on the Isaac Dulgarian bout. The fan wrote along with a screenshot of the exchange, “This is how Hard Rock is handling it. It’s actually disgusting how they can blatantly scam us and then act like there was nothing wrong with that fight. You call them out and then they threaten to close your account. What a joke.”

Calls for action over the controversial UFC featherweight bout continue to mount, but it remains unclear whether UFC CEO Dana White will comment on the matter, just like last time. Stay tuned.