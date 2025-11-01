UFC Vegas 110 Payouts: How Much Are Steve Garcia, David Onama, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and Others Earning?

UFC Vegas 110 is set to take place inside the Apex, a familiar proving ground where future stars are minted. This time, it’s featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama stepping into the spotlight. Neither man is currently in the Top 10, yet this main event feels like a crystal ball moment for 2026 title contention. Garcia enters riding six straight wins, including a statement victory against Calvin Kattar. Onama too carries momentum, having won four in a row with a mix of firepower and patience that’s made him one of 145 lbs’ dark-horse threats.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both fighters aren’t just chasing rankings; they’re chasing paydays, leverage, and the kind of momentum that gets fighters into title eliminators and pay-per-view slots. So what are they expected to take home this weekend, and how does the rest of the card stack up? Let’s break it down!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steve Garcia vs David Onama payouts at UFC Vegas 110

Steve Garcia has been climbing the UFC pay ladder one violent win at a time. Over his last four bouts, he jumped from $38,000 show money in 2023 to $85,000 earlier in 2025. And now, as a first-time headliner? It’s reasonable to expect he breaks into six-figure territory.

Garcia isn’t shy about why this spotlight matters either. As he told Just Scrap Radio, “If there is a finish, it will be on my end. You can only hope [for a title fight], but knowing my luck, probably not. It doesn’t matter, I’ll pick them off one by one, just be undeniable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Across the cage, David Onama has mirrored that climb. From $38,000 in 2023 to $75,000 in 2025, his pay rises with each victory. And he’s already looking past this weekend and toward bigger stakes as he stated at the media day, “Getting a win over him would definitely climb me up. Especially a main event against a tough opponent, it’ll definitely put me in the Top 10.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

And knowing both men prefer to strike as Garcia owns the featherweight record for 3.25 knockdowns per 15-minute, this might be the kind of bout where a $50K ‘Fight of the Night’ check comes into play as well.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Yet, it’s important to note that all figures provided in the article are estimations based on publicly available sources and may not represent actual figures. With that being said, let’s now shift our focus over to the rest of the fighters on the card!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much are Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Charles Radtke, and other fighters earning?

Further down the UFC Vegas 110 card, there’s serious financial motivation as well. Heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta earned $100,000 in his last outing, and that’s the kind of pay that suggests the UFC sees him as a rising heavyweight attraction. A win over Ante Delija, who is only in his second UFC fight, could nudge him closer to a better payday and a shot at moving up the rankings.

At welterweight, Jeremiah Wells and Themba Gorimbo come in hungry from opposite sides of momentum. Wells recently earned $29,000, while Gorimbo made $48,000 in his last appearance despite losing. That shows the UFC sees long-term potential in the Zimbabwean underdog whose humanitarian story and dedication have earned him fan and UFC goodwill.

Charles Radtke, sitting in the $30,000 range last time out, is another example of a fighter trying to break into the next tier of paychecks. And then there’s Cody Durden, arguably one of the division’s sneakily highest-paid grinders. After pulling $150,000 in 2024 and $200,000 in 2025, he returns again near the top of the card. That kind of money for a flyweight? Rare.

None of these fighters is a household name yet. But Apex cards exist for one reason: to build tomorrow’s stars. And with athlete pay tied so tightly to winning momentum and fan engagement, UFC Vegas 110 carries big-career implications and big-check potential.

A main-event win for Garcia or Onama could be the spark for a 2026 title run and a multi-fight contract jump. For the supporting cast, Cortes-Acosta, Gorimbo, Radtke, Durden, this is about stacking wins, pocketing bonuses, and climbing toward the life-changing purses that only come with contender status!