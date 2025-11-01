UFC Vegas 110 Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Used by Steve Garcia, David Onama, Acosta, and Others in the Past

November 2025 starts with a Fight Night card, and UFC Vegas 110 will take us back to the Apex facility for another round of banger fights. Headlining the card, Steve Garcia and David Onama continue the sport’s old promise: build the next wave of stars, one bloody round at a time. Garcia enters riding six straight wins, his fists averaging 3.25 knockdowns per 15 minutes, a featherweight record. Onama? A four-fight win streak, and that trademark quiet menace.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But here’s the fun part: before fists fly, music sets the mood. Walkout songs aren’t just beats; they’re identity and psychological warfare all rolled into the calm before the storm as the fighters make their way to the Octagon. So let’s dive into what these warriors have chosen in the past, and what we might hear again at UFC Vegas 110!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC Vegas 110 walkout songs for Steve Garcia and David Onama

For Garcia, swagger meets conviction. He last walked out to “Long Live the Champion” by KB, Gabriel EMC & Yariel, a track built on determination and faith, fitting for a man carving out his first UFC main event six years after his DWCS debut. The message? He’s done waiting for respect. He’s storming in to take it.

Onama’s soundtrack tells a different story. The “Silent Assassin” previously chose “Peace” by Mohbad, a nod to his Ugandan roots and a calm-before-the-storm vibe. It’s poetic, really, a fighter known for chaos, entering with a song titled “Peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, both men are ready to go to war. During a conversation with Just Scrap Radio, Garcia confessed, “You guys are in for a treat, that’s for sure. Everyone who will tune in, you’ve got two dogs who are willing to lay it all out on the line. It’s going to get bloody; it’s going to be a war.” But standing across from him, Onama knows the significance of this matchup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Till Death (@westtilldeath) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

At the UFC Vegas 110 media day, he confessed, “A win over Steve Garcia will put me in the top 10 [of the] division for sure. Getting a win over him would definitely climb me up. Especially a main event against a tough opponent, it’ll definitely put me in the Top 10.” Both sound like men ready to punch a ticket to somewhere bigger, but let’s now shift our focus over to other walkout songs on the card!

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Walkout songs for Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Charles Radtke, and more

Walkouts aren’t just about the main event, and this card brings flavor from around the world. Waldo Cortes-Acosta has danced to “Pila de Bandera”, a Dominican anthem from Don Miguelo, Mozart La Para & Lapiz Conciente. It’s bold, rhythmic, proud. Expect a heavy aura when he faces Ante Delija at heavyweight.

Jeremiah Wells carries ambition in sound, choosing “Victorious” by Tyrone Briggs, while his opponent Themba Gorimbo has leaned into grit and faith with “God Gave Me Style” by 50 Cent, a reminder of the journey from Zimbabwe to the UFC spotlight.

Welterweight warrior Charles Radtke has used “Firestarter” by The Prodigy, a fitting choice for someone who loves chaos in motion. Cody Durden, meanwhile, sticks to raw energy with Tupac’s “Hail Mary”, a track that screams defiance and danger. And don’t forget flyweight Allan Nascimento, whose pick, “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi speaks to grit and seizing the moment, fitting for a man still climbing the ladder. So, from hip-hop icons to classic rock heroes, UFC Vegas 110’s soundtrack will be a cultural kaleidoscope. Different stories, one walk. But what’s your favorite track from the names above? Drop it in the comments below!