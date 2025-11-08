UFC Vegas 111 Octagon/Ring Girls: Will Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren Be at Bonfim vs. Brown?

As the UFC returns to the Apex for UFC Vegas 111, all eyes are on the main event: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown. However, fans are just as interested in finding out who will be ringside when the showdown finally happens. After all, the Octagon girls have become an integral part of fight night tradition, embodying both the elegance and the intensity that define the UFC experience. Recent Apex cards have featured a rotating lineup of faces, fueling speculation about who will take place at cageside this weekend.

At UFC Vegas 107, fans saw Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren working the Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield card. The next week, Wren and Chrissy Blair returned for Taira vs. Park at UFC Vegas 108. That rotation may offer a hint, but to find out the exact answer, we will have to take a closer look. So, who will be the one working at UFC Vegas 111? Could all three appear for Bonfim vs. Brown? Let’s find out!

All about Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC Vegas 111

Red Dela Cruz, the trailblazing Filipina Octagon Girl, appears to be on her way back to the Apex. How do we know that? Well, she just hinted at her appearance on Instagram, confirming that she is in Las Vegas—a strong indication she will be working the event. Cruz, the first Filipina Octagon Girl to win the UFC’s global search, is one of the sport’s most famous faces, and fans will definitely be waiting to see her live.

Outside of fighting, the Manila-born star has made a name for herself: she co-hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015, appeared on the covers of Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness, and has a fan base of over 426K who enjoy her mix of travel, fitness, and glam postings. But while we know about her status for the event, Chrissy Blair’s situation remains somewhat mysterious.

But it is worth noting that fans may have found a clue. The 36-year-old model and UFC veteran shared a lighthearted Instagram story featuring her cat with the caption, “The time change is hard for cats too… she thinks it’s dinner time,” leading many to believe she had come to Las Vegas for fight week.

Blair, who is from Florida, followed an unexpected path to the Octagon. She studied art and design at Flagler College before a friend’s dare led her to become a model. That decision transformed her life, propelling her from local gigs in Orlando and Miami to global contracts and, eventually, a role as a Strikeforce ring girl. Chrissy Blair made her UFC debut in 2013 at the historic Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate fight.

“As soon as I saw Ronda, I thought, ‘She’s my role model,'” Blair claimed. Since then, she’s become one of the UFC’s best-known Octagon Girls, juggling modeling and entrepreneurship. She is represented by Major Model Management and has worked for GUESS, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim. She also co-founded Kalumi, a collagen-based cosmetic brand. Despite over 193K followers, Blair keeps her personal life a secret, reflecting her polished, professional image.

As for Brookliyn Wren, fans hoping to see the Anchorage native at UFC Vegas 111 may be disappointed. Wren is currently on a girls’ trip to San Francisco, celebrating a friend’s birthday, as seen by her latest social media posts. The 31-year-old joined the UFC in 2017 after a life filled with beauty pageants and early modeling. She has become a fan favorite among Octagon Girls due to her outgoing nature and charm.

Beyond the cage, her modeling career includes fashion and commercial work, and she continues to expand her brand on Instagram, with 125K followers—all while keeping her personal life away from the public eye. Together, Cruz, Chrissy, and Wren represent the modern UFC Octagon Girl: women whose effect stretches far beyond fight night. Each brings her own unique combination of elegance, business expertise, and social influence, as well as the characteristic flair that fans have come to expect at every UFC event.

Net worth of the Octagon girls

Beyond their roles in the Octagon, Red Dela Cruz, Chrissy Blair, and Brookliyn Wren have all established successful businesses, leveraging their fame to build thriving personal brands. According to Sports Brief, UFC ring girls normally make $1,000–$5,000 every event, with an additional $5,000 for pay-per-view cards. However, brand collaborations, modeling contracts, and social media partnerships provide them with the majority of their income.

Red Dela Cruz has an international modeling resume that includes magazine covers and brand collaborations that far exceed her UFC salary. Although her exact net worth isn’t public yet, her considerable global influence signals an impressive six-figure portfolio. Brookliyn Wren, on the other hand, is estimated to earn between $24,000 and $30,000 per year from her UFC appearances, along with a steady stream of major cash coming in from modeling and fashion gigs, proving that the Octagon is only one aspect of her rising brand.

Chrissy Blair is at the top of the list, with an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 million from her successful modeling career and wellness company, Kalumi. At 36, she perfectly exemplifies how UFC Octagon Girls have grown into worldwide entrepreneurs, earning money not only from appearances but also from business endeavors, sponsorships, and exclusive content.

As UFC Vegas 111 approaches, fans can expect another night of intense action inside the cage, as well as the unmistakable glamour and charisma of the UFC’s Octagon ambassadors lighting up the Apex once again.