UFC Vegas 111 Payouts: How Much Are Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, Matt Schnell, and Others Earning?

The UFC returns to the Apex this weekend for UFC Vegas 111: Bonfim vs. Brown, which goes live on November 8, 2025. Headlining the show is a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and veteran Randy Brown, two fighters with completely different career paths but very similar aspirations. ‘Marretinha’ is aiming for contender status and a Top 10 breakthrough, while the 35-year-old Brown, after nearly a decade in the UFC, is finally getting his first main-event opportunity.

While fans await the action inside the cage, the financial side of things adds another layer of intrigue. As we all know by now, every fighter on the card is promised “fight week incentive pay,” which is dependent on their tenure with the company. And for UFC Vegas 111, the amount spans from $4,000 for beginners to $21,000 for veterans, assuring that each contender leaves with more than their contracted purse. So, who will be walking away with the biggest check? Let’s find out!

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown payouts at UFC Vegas 111

Main-eventers typically earn the highest pay, and there is no exception in this case as well. ‘Rudeboy,’ who has been with the UFC since 2016, is at the top of the pay scale. Randy Brown, who is classified as Tier 6, will receive the highest incentive pay on the card: $21,000. According to reports, Brown’s guaranteed pay for each fight typically ranges between $85,000 and $150,000, with totals increasing to over $275,000 once sponsorships and discretionary bonuses are factored in. So, Brown’s overall payday for UFC Vegas 111 is estimated to be between $260,000 and $320,000, making it one of the most lucrative evenings of his career.

Gabriel Bonfim, the 26-year-old Brazilian superstar, enters his second consecutive main event seeking to build on his 18-1 record. With Tier 3 incentive pay of $6,000, his total pay might range from $150,000 to $200,000, depending on performance bonuses. A victory would not only secure his ranking but would also move ‘Marretinha’ closer to title contention and a far larger payday in the future.

Payouts for the rest of the Vegas card

The co-main event pits Muslim Salikhov against Uros Medic, a classic veteran-versus-prospect duel. Salikhov, a seasoned striker known as the ‘King of Kung Fu,’ is in Tier 4 and receives $11,000 in incentive pay. His overall earnings are expected to be around $200,000, including bonuses. On the other hand, Medic earns $6,000 in Tier 3, with a potential total of $90,000-$120,000 based on outcomes. A win here might help ‘The Doctor’ climb the welterweight rankings.

Beyond the headliner and co-headliner, Matt Schnell and Joseph Morales’ flyweight showdown offers both fighters significant financial and professional opportunities. Schnell, one of the division’s more seasoned names, is in Tier 5 with a $16,000 incentive pay. His overall purse should be about $120,000-$150,000. Morales, fresh off his Ultimate Fighter 33 victory, is in Tier 2 with a guaranteed $4,500 and a projected total of $50,000 to $60,000. For ‘Danger,’ this is about regaining momentum; for Morales, it’s about proving his status among the best.

Christian Leroy Duncan and Marco Tulio are both looking to make their mark in the middleweight division. Tulio, in Tier 1, earns the minimum of $4,000, while Duncan, a past Cage Warriors champion, earns $6,000 in Tier 3. Their overall earnings are expected to be between $50,000 and $80,000, indicating their developing status on the UFC’s pay scale.

Other notables are Raoni Barcelos, Mayra Bueno Silva, Miles Johns, Ricky Simon, and Tecia Pennington, who earn between $11,000 and $16,000 depending on their tier. The UFC Vegas 111 lineup has 24 fighters spread across six tiers, with guaranteed incentive pay ranging from $4,000 to $21,000.

The card structure highlights how UFC pay scales with tenure and recognition, even at smaller Apex events. And, as always, performance bonuses, including the $50,000 Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night awards, can significantly increase a fighter’s earnings. For emerging stars like Bonfim and Medić, a finish might mean doubling their earnings overnight, while veterans like Brown and Salikhov prove that consistency pays: literally.