UFC Vegas 111: Security Helps Gabriel Bonfim’s Brother Walk After Concerning Weight Cut

Dana White just cannot catch a break! After last weekend’s UFC Vegas 110 betting debacle, the CEO has faced yet another hurdle. The Bonfim brothers are back at UFC Vegas 111, with Gabriel taking on Randy Brown, and Ismael set to take on Chris Padilla. However, the older brother appeared to fail during the weigh-ins, which has put the matchmakers in a weird place.

Ismael Bonfim‘s UFC run has been a mixed bag, with a record of two wins and two losses. He lost his last fight, which took place after Valentine’s Day this year, starting his 2025 on a bad note. The lightweight fighter was determined to get back in his winning ways, but he failed before he ever stepped inside the Octagon. Here’s what we know.

Gabriel Bonfim’s brother makes a massive weight miss ahead of UFC Vegas 111

So, the UFC Vegas 111 main event is intact, with Gabriel Bonfim, who weighed in at 170.5 lbs, and his opponent made weight. But Ismael Bonfim wasn’t so lucky. According to a report from Adam Martin, the lightweight fighter missed weight by 5 lbs, stepping on the scale at 161 lbs. However, that’s not even the bigger concern here; Ismael was in bad shape on the scales.

After the weigh-in, it was reported that the UFC’s security guards carried Islam Bonfim out of the room. So far, Ismael is the only fighter who missed weight at the UFC Vegas 111 weigh-ins. It’s been almost two years since he last missed weight, which happened at UFC Sao Paulo in November 2023.

The other concern surrounding the weight miss is about the main card fight. In most cases, a minor weight miss means a financial penalty, and the fight goes on. But for such a big one, it usually means the fight is not happening anymore. However, Chris Padilla and Ismael Bonfim are in luck because Dana White is reportedly making their fight a catchweight bout.

Surprising move, considering he’s not a fan of such matchups. But it’s understandable that at the last minute, finding a new opponent would be a tough task.

This is not the only headline the UFC lightweight fighter made this week. He also shared his take on the betting scandal situation, and even spoke about how he’d respond if anyone asks him to take a dive.

Ismael Bonfim is not going to entertain bettors

Ismael Bonfim, just like the rest of the MMA community, has condemned the people involved in the Isaac Dulgarian debacle. He believes that the UFC has taken the right steps to address the betting problem, claiming that the act is a “betrayal of everything MMA stands for.” Ismael also assured the community that if he’s ever asked to throw away a fight for money, which other fighters claim they’ve been approached for, there will be no time wasted on his part to make sure that Dana White and Co. are informed.

“It’s a lot of work that’s being put in here. I think that when people do like that they have no shame. They just don’t have any respect,” the UFC lightweight fighter stated during the media day. “No one has ever offered me this, but I will be one of the people to say no and to also rat on them. The UFC is right to have done what they did, and you need to look into it.”

Unfortunately, some fighters do entertain such malpractices, but Ismael Bonfim doesn’t want to be one of them. And coming back to the fight this weekend, do you think extra weight will help the Brazilian beat Chris Padilla? Or will the toll on his body, despite the 5 lbs miss, cost him on fight night? Drop your comments below.