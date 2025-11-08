UFC Vegas 111 Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Used by Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, Matt Schnell, and Others

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas for UFC Vegas 111: Bonfim vs. Brown on November 8, 2025. The much-awaited main event features #14-ranked Gabriel Bonfim, one of Brazil’s brightest prospects, against veteran Randy Brown, who competes in his first major event after nearly a decade with the promotion.

A win for Bonfim would bring him closer to title contention, while ‘Rudeboy’ might finally break into the Top 15 and prove his worth among the top. But before the fists fly, there’s always the prelude: music. Walkout songs are more than just background noise. They represent a fighter’s heartbeat and identity in rhythm. From faith-filled melodies to thunderous choruses, UFC Vegas 111 promises a soundtrack as diverse as the fighters themselves.

Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown’s walkout songs at UFC Vegas 111

The main event brings together two polar opposite personalities, and their music choices reveal it all. Gabriel Bonfim, calm but menacing, brings his faith into the cage. He has previously walked out to the Brazilian gospel song “Até Que O Senhor Venha” by Davi Fernandes, Kaleb, and Josh, which translates to “Until the Lord Comes.” It’s a relaxing yet powerful song that represents Bonfim’s faith and focus as ‘Marretinha’ continues his rise in the welterweight division.

Randy Brown, his opponent, brings to the Octagon a completely different type of ‘energy.’ Tommy Lee Sparta’s “Energy” is a gritty, dark dancehall song that exudes confidence and edge. For the 35-year-old, it’s the ideal soundtrack to his story: a fighter who has battled through ups and downs, quietly building up to this career-defining moment. The contrast between Bonfim’s spiritual calm and Brown’s blazing swagger sets the tone for a main event that appears to be a collision of style and spirit.

Walkout songs for Matt Schnell, Muslim Salikhov, Ismael Bonfim, and others

Beyond the headliner, the rest of UFC Vegas 111 features a variety of sounds that mirror the characters within the Octagon. Matt Schnell, a flyweight veteran, keeps it traditional with “Danger” by Mystikal, a high-energy anthem that complements his explosive, unpredictable fighting style. Across from him, Joseph Morales has previously picked “Tequila” by The Champs, an uplifting instrumental that contrasts strongly with Schnell’s intensity and adds a sense of fun to the chaos.

In the welterweight division, Muslim Salikhov and Uros Medić add their unique style. Salikhov, dubbed as the “King of Kung Fu,” steps out to a rendition of the “Resurrection: Ertugrul” theme, a tribute to strength, honor, and heritage. Medic prefers the rush of “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin, a timeless rock classic that perfectly matches his crazy, aggressive fighting style.

The Bonfim brothers continue to share both DNA and inspiration. Ismael Bonfim, like his brother, frequently enters to the faith-driven anthem “Vitorioso És” by Gabriel Guedes, which translates to “You Are Victorious.” It’s a declaration of faith and courage, a perfect fit for a fighter clawing his way to redemption.

Lightweight Chris Padilla is all geared up to represent his underdog mentality with “From the Ugly” by Kodak Black. At the same time, middleweight striker Christian Leroy Duncan will show his trademark confidence with “Fly Team” by Yung Montana & Gripper, a modern, hype-filled track that fits his flashy style. Marco Tulio’s choice remains unconfirmed, but his knockout-heavy reputation suggests something equally charged.

From Bonfim’s beautiful hymns to Brown’s explosive dancehall, Schnell’s old-school rap, and Medić’s rock adrenaline, UFC Vegas 111 is more than just a fight card but a playlist of ambition, faith, and fury. Every walkout tells a tale, and when the cage door closes, the music will have said it all.