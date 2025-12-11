UFC Vegas 112 Broadcast Team: Laura Sanko Returns for the Final ESPN Event

After delivering the successful pay-per-view UFC 323 in Las Vegas, Dana White and the UFC are keeping the action in Sin City. Now, they will host UFC Vegas 112 on December 14, marking their final event on ESPN before launching a new seven-year partnership with Paramount in 2026. Brandon Royval will headline the event against Manel Kape in a flyweight bout to improve their rankings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The card will also feature several other exciting matchups. Joe Rogan will sit out this time, but Laura Sanko will return to the commentary desk after several months away. For this final ESPN broadcast, the UFC has brought together veteran commentators, conducted in-depth interviews, and assembled expert analysts to deliver a memorable show.

ADVERTISEMENT

A powerhouse legend lineup: UFC Vegas 112

The UFC’s final fight night on ESPN may not feature the promotion’s full “A-team” commentary squad, but it will still showcase the insight and expertise of seasoned fighters. Notably, MMA fighter-turned-commentator Laura Sanko returns to cage-side commentary after she last appeared at UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane in Abu Dhabi this past October, an event that an eye poke in the main bout unfortunately overshadowed.

Joining Sanko, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping continues to provide play-by-play commentary, a role he has held since 2019. Meanwhile, Brendan Fitzgerald will lead cage-side commentary at UFC Vegas 112, completing a seasoned and knowledgeable commentary team.

Fans have long praised Sanko for her commentary. She made her second stint on a PPV card at UFC 321, following her debut at UFC 293: Strickland vs. Adesanya in 2023. In fact, she has made her presence felt at UFC Fight Nights and Vegas events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old made history in 2021 as the first female commentator of the Zuffa and Endeavor era, bringing depth and insight to every broadcast. However, she began working on fight nights only in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With the Vegas commentary lineup covered, let’s turn our attention to the other broadcasting team.

Everything you need to know about Dana White & Co. final card on ESPN

The UFC Vegas 112 event on ESPN not only wraps up the promotion’s fight calendar for the year but also closes out its annual schedule. After this card, Dana White & Co. will take a break of more than a month before returning on January 24 with UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karyn Bryant will anchor the analysts’ table and host the fight night, while UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans, veteran Alan Jouban, and Din Thomas will join her to deliver expert analysis before, during, and after the fights. Also, UFC correspondent McKenzie Pavacich will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews and keep fans updated throughout the broadcast.

Yes, the legendary Bruce Buffer will return as the permanent announcer too, introducing each fighter with his iconic voice. Fans can watch the entire showdown live on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 7 PM and the main card at 10 PM U.S. time.

So, don’t miss out on the action as the promotion closes the year before the Paramount and Skydance partnership carries the UFC legacy forward.