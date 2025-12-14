UFC Vegas 112 Fighter Carried Out of Octagon After KO Loss Leaves Her Unable to Walk

UFC Vegas 112 moved quickly, as Apex cards usually do. Fighters clashed with one another, finishes piled up, and the night continued in its normal rhythm of controlled chaos. But one moment refused to pass quietly, and it wasn’t tied to a title or a ranking change. It wasn’t a post-fight speech either. Instead, it happened after the horn, when the cameras lingered just long enough to suggest that something was wrong.

As social media clips began circulating, the tone shifted. What began as a routine flyweight match ended with concern. The fighter struggled to stand. Cornermen rushed in. Walking was no longer an option for the fighter. The scene was unnerving because it was unscripted, raw in a way that the sport and the Dana White-led promotion rarely aim to be.

UFC Vegas 112 delivers a finish that went beyond the result

The matchup itself had clear stakes. Jamey-Lyn Horth arrived with expertise and patience, but Tereza Bleda arrived with momentum and a sense of urgency. Early on, Bleda pressed hard, looking for takedowns and trying to impose her will before Horth could settle. However, each failed attempt only drained energy, and each sprawl led to a shift in control.

As expected by every fan watching by then, Horth accurately predicted the moment when the third entry stalled. She remained composed, set her feet, and fired back. The strikes were clean and strong, and once Bleda was hurt, there was no hesitation to exploit the moment. So, the finish came quickly—a first-round TKO that ended the fight in just over two minutes.

However, while the finish was highlight-worthy, it was what followed that stole the spotlight. As officials waved it off and medical staff checked in, it was clear Bleda wasn’t steady. In a moment caught by a fan’s camera, the 24-year-old was first guided out with support from either side, then picked up and taken backstage.

With this win, Horth ended her 2025 campaign with authority. As for Bleda, her priority has definitely shifted completely away from wins and defeats. Recovery from such damage is the only thing that should be on her mind, followed by reassessing a strategy to regain momentum in the division. Till then, it is rest for her, while the Canadian looks for better challenges.

Canadian female fight support helps Jamey-Lyn Horth get closer to high-profile matchups

That momentum did not happen by chance. Horth’s recent success is directly tied to a tight Canadian support system that prioritizes shared growth over comfort. With few elite female training partners in some regions of the country, venturing outside of conventional routines became necessary. “My team wanted me to just sort of get out of my comfort zone and head elsewhere,” Horth said in an interview before the fight.

She pointed to the time spent training in new environments to sharpen different parts of her game, something that was clearly visible in her performance at UFC Vegas 112. Those necessary moves were about refinement, not reinvention. “Each gym has a little bit of how they do things differently,” she explained, noting how exposure to varied styles allowed her to see similar situations from fresh perspectives.

Training alongside other Canadian UFC fighters provided her with competitive rounds free of ego, creating an environment based on trust rather than rivalry. That structure is now producing results. “Each gym has a token female, so we kind of hop around to one another’s gyms,” Horth stated, describing the group as more like a family than a roster.

Combined with her long-held finishing mindset, all the pieces are falling into place. Higher-profile matchups are no longer out of reach, thanks to a combination of composure, power, and support from several fight camps.