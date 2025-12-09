UFC Vegas 112: Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, and Rankings

The UFC returns to the APEX for Vegas 112 fight night on December 13th, 2025. In a star-studded card packed with experienced veterans and rising underdogs, one stylistic matchup in the featherweight division is getting hard to ignore. Giga Chikadze is set to take on Kevin Vallejos in one of the night’s most intriguing bouts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chikadze, the seasoned Georgian kickboxer, would lean on his bone-rattling strikes as he looks to reassert himself among the division elites, to bounce back from his recent downward skid. Vallejos, on the other hand, is a surging youngster from Argentina, eyeing his UFC breakthrough. It’s the classic UFC storyline: the veteran technician vs. the hungry young contender. In such a showdown, who emerges victorious from the Octagon?

ADVERTISEMENT

Giga Chikadze vs Kevin Vallejos: Comparison by stats

Keeping Chikadze’s clear experience edge aside, based purely on physical attributes alone, the equation weighs heavily in the Georgian’s favor. Standing 6 feet (183 cm) tall, with a reach of 74 in (188 cm) and a walk-around weight of 160-165 lbs, Chikadze appears as the towering figure. Training out of Kings MMA in California, the kickboxer/karateka refined his striking, especially his devastating kicks, boasting a pro record of 15-5-0.

In contrast, Kevin Vallejos already looks eclipsed by his opponent, with a clear height disadvantage of nearly 5 inches. Vallejos is 5’7″ (170 cm) tall, with a reach of 68″ (173 cm), something that could work against him in a striking-heavy matchup, especially against a long-range technician like Chikadze. His walk-around weight is roughly the same as Chikadze’s.

However, commanding a clear upper hand in his MMA record of 16-1-0, the Argentine flaunts a confident 5-fight win streak and a single career loss against the then-unbeaten Jean Silva. Although relatively new to the UFC, making his debut in March this year, he has already carved out statement wins like the first-round TKO win against Seung‑Woo Choi. With 11 KO wins in total, Vallesjos has established a strong striking pedigree to match Chikadze’s profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

In clear contrast, Chikadze is enduring a tough career stretch with two consecutive decision losses. Moreover, for the Georgian, at 37 (13 years older than Vallejos), preparing for the show-stopping bout clearly takes a harsher physical toll on his body than the young contender. In fact, in his last fight with David Onama earlier this year, he failed to make weight by 1 pound over the allowed limit, underscoring the brutal wear-and-tear on his physicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite his recent setbacks, Chikadze has proven time and again that he can reclaim his status from adversity to one of the most formidable featherweights. Having stitched together an impressive resume, with an iconic body-kick KO win over Cub Swanson in the first round and his dominant striking masterclass against Edson Barboza, Chikadze has tasted the highs of the 145 lbs division. The letdowns have only motivated the ‘Ninja’ to bounce back to the top.

But to snag the Vegas bout, intent would hardly be enough. The fighters would need a real strategy to outclass each other’s striking to gain the upper hand in a stand-up exchange. Let’s take a look at how their styles stack against each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

A stylistic comparison between Chikadze and Vallejos

Giga Chikadze is a methodical striker, relying heavily on distance control, precision, and pressure-pacing. The ‘Ninja’ focuses on clean, smart striking exchanges, complete with feints and explosive KO power. He lands 3.82 strikes per minute, topped with 43% accuracy, while avoiding significant hits.

However, with only 0.19 TDs every 15 minutes, Chikadze isn’t a big fan of taking the fights to the ground. His longer fight time average at 13:24 indicates a more clinical approach instead of fast-paced brawls.

Kevin Vallejos, in contrast, fights with greater urgency and a more explosive style. Landing 6.28 significant strikes per minute, Vallejos beams with hunger and constant offence when inside the cage. Although he absorbs slightly more damage at 5.32 strikes per minute, Vallejos hunts straight for his opponents’ heads as he steps in, resulting in more career finishes than Chikadze, at 13 in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

But when it comes to grappling, both fighters show a lackluster display of essential wrestling skills. With lower takedown attempts, both fighters prefer to keep the fight standing. However, if the fight were to bleed into the grappling arena, Vallejos once again holds the edge, with an 85% takedown defense against Chikadze’s 65%.

Now that we have a clear understanding of each fighter’s cage preferences, who actually has a better chance of materializing their strengths in Las Vegas?

ADVERTISEMENT

Final prediction for Chikadze vs Vallejos

Chikadze’s experience, physical profile, and decorated resume give him a clear technical edge on paper. However, marred by the physical toll of a long career, his recent performances have put his caveats on full display. His calculated approach makes him a reliable pick, but given the Argentine threat, the fight won’t be an easy one.

Vallejos’s pace, power, and shorter 8:53 average fight time make him a live threat early, especially if he can force Chikadze into extended exchanges. The odds are razor close but seem ever-so-slightly tilted towards the veteran technician. What’s your prediction for the UFC Vegas 112 undercard featherweight bout? Let us know in the comments.