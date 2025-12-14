UFC Vegas 112: How Much Will Brandon Royval, Manel Kape, Giga Chikadze, and Others Earn?

UFC Vegas 112 is taking place tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as it serves as the closing stop in what has been a chaotic and unpredictable year in mixed martial arts. There are no belts on the line, no stadium lights, and no pay-per-view pressure, but that hasn’t stopped the card from having significant competitive and financial implications.

As always, the specifics of exact UFC contracts remain confidential. Nonetheless, previous declarations, commission records, and recent bout history give a reliable foundation for estimating fighters’ expected earnings. From flyweight contenders competing for position to veterans closing out the year with steady checks, UFC Vegas 112 provides a familiar Apex mix: modest base pay, potential bonuses, and just enough incentive to change careers overnight.

Brandon Royval and Manel Kape payout at UFC Vegas 112

The main event sits at the center of the flyweight logjam. Brandon Royval joins the UFC Vegas 112 card as a proven contender, although with the wrong timing. Joshua Van‘s title win at UFC 323 closed one door while complicating the other ones, particularly for ‘Raw Dawg,’ who lost to Van earlier this year. That context is important for both rankings and leverage. It is also worth noting that his pay has progressively increased with relevance.

Royval’s title challenge at UFC 296 reportedly earned him around $182,000 when base pay, incentives, and bonuses were tallied. Earlier in his career, he earned almost $93,000 for a victory over Matheus Nicolau, proving how quickly figures can increase with momentum. ‘Raw Dawg’ recently earned an estimated $171,000 from UFC 317 vs. Van, which included a Fight of the Night bonus for the fighter.

Now, the 33-year-old is expected to earn between $150,000 and $220,000 at UFC Vegas 112. His base pay likely sits near $110,000, with standard show money and a $50,000 bonus if the fight goes well. While Apex main events rarely result in significantly higher totals without bonuses, a statement win may make this one of his best non-title paydays.

As for Manel Kape, he enters from a different angle. ‘Starboy’ may not have fought for a title, but his consistency and standout performances have quietly increased his earnings. Kape received around $151,000 at UFC 293, which included a Fight of the Night bonus. Even in lesser-known fights, such as his bout against Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304, he earned around $90,000.

According to recent estimates, Kape’s pay has greatly increased. For this clash, his reported show money is over $350,000, with an additional $21,000 in sponsorship income, putting him far above other Apex headliners. If accurate, Kape’s total UFC Vegas 112 earnings would range from $370,000 to $420,000, depending on incentives. For a non-title fight, that is elite territory.

Payouts of other fighters on the UFC Vegas card

While the main event catches attention, the rest of the card depicts the Apex economy: consistent checks based on experience tiers rather than star power. The UFC’s compliance pay structure encourages longevity, and UFC Vegas 112 is a prime illustration of this system in action.

The co-main event between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos highlights this disparity. Vallejos, who is still relatively new to the UFC, is most likely in Tier 1, earning roughly $4,000 in compliance pay in addition to a modest base paycheck. Chikadze, on the other hand, is much higher up the scale, with a veteran contract projected to put him comfortably in the low- to mid-six figures if basic pay and bonuses are factored in.

As for the competitors on the main card, fighters like Kennedy Nzechukwu and King Green fall into higher compliance tiers due to their extensive Octagon experience. Nzechukwu, who has made over a dozen UFC outings, is expected to make around $11,000 in compliance pay, while Green, one of the roster’s longest-tenured fighters, is in a similar or slightly higher category. Their total pay varies between $150,000 and $250,000, depending on bonuses.

Fighters in their mid-career stages include Cesar Almeida, Cezary Oleksiejczuk, Morgan Charrière, and Melquizael Costa. With six to ten UFC appearances, they often fall into Tier 3, receiving approximately $6,000 in compliance pay. Combined with base pay and optional incentives, their totals often range between $70,000 and $120,000—respectable sums for a year-end Apex card.

Lower on the card, newcomers and early-career competitors such as Guilherme Pat, Allen Frye Jr., and Sean Sharaf complete Tiers 1 and 2. Their compliance pay runs from $4,000 to $4,500, and while these figures are small, a single bonus can easily double or triple them.

UFC Vegas 112 will not provide seven-figure nights or PPV windfalls, but it will nonetheless provide meaningful money across the roster. For some, it’s a step toward competitive wages. For others, it serves as a reminder that longevity in the UFC quietly adds up. The year concludes not with fireworks, but with checks cashed—and for many on this card, that is precisely the goal.