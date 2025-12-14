brand-logo
UFC Vegas 112 Octagon/Ring Girls: Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Salary, Instagram, & Relationship Status

BySudeep Sinha

Dec 13, 2025 | 9:42 PM EST

As 2025 draws to a close, the UFC caps off the year with UFC Vegas 112—the promotion’s final event of the calendar and of the ESPN deal. The card is headlined by a highly anticipated flyweight clash between No. 2 contender Brandon Royval and No. 6-ranked Manel Kape. Featuring 12 bouts, including the prelims, the event promises a full night of action.

Royval enters the matchup looking to rebound from his recent loss to Joshua Van, while Kape aims to extend his momentum and make it three wins in a row. Beyond the action inside the Octagon, UFC Vegas 112 has also drawn attention for its Octagon girls. Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren are set to be part of the final UFC event of 2025. How well do you really know them?

Everything we know about Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren

Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren represent the UFC’s growing global appeal, each bringing a distinct background to the Octagon. Born in Manila, Red Dela Cruz made history as the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl after winning the promotion’s Dana White-led global search. Since then, she has become a fan favorite, building an impressive resume beyond fight nights. 

Dela Cruz has co-hosted Miss Universe Singapore 2015, appeared on covers including Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness, and amassed over 426,000 social media followers. Her online presence blends fitness, travel, and high-fashion glamour, mirroring the polished image she brings to UFC events.

Brookliyn Wren, 31, grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, competing in pageants before signing with a modeling and acting agency at just 13. After moving to New York City, she joined the UFC in 2017 and quickly won fans over with her charisma. With 124,000 Instagram followers, Wren’s portfolio includes fashion campaigns, commercials, and travel shoots, while she keeps her personal life private.

Net worth of UFC Vegas 112 Octagon/Ring girls

While Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren are familiar faces at UFC events, their earnings extend far beyond fight night. According to reports, UFC Octagon Girls typically earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, with an additional $5,000 for PPV appearances. However, that income represents only a fraction of their overall financial picture.

Red Dela Cruz has built her wealth primarily through an extensive international modeling career. With magazine features and global fashion work, her net worth is believed to be in the six-figure range, though exact figures remain unconfirmed. Her branding and modeling commitments continue to be her primary revenue drivers.

Brookliyn Wren, newer to the UFC spotlight, reportedly earns $24,000–$30,000 annually from the promotion. She supplements that income through fashion modeling, social media partnerships, and brand collaborations, steadily expanding her business profile.

As UFC Vegas 112 approaches, both women represent the modern Octagon Girl—combining visibility with growing off-cage financial success. Are you looking forward to watching them perform? 

