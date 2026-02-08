UFC Vegas 113 Fighter Sent to Hospital After Referee’s Controversial Late Stoppage

The UFC Vegas 113 marked the promotion’s first Fight Night card under the Paramount+ CBS era, and it stayed relatively quiet. Headlined by Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira’s bantamweight bout, the event produced only four finishes across 13 fights. Still, despite the lack of chaos, two fighters ended up in the hospital. In one fighter’s case, the referee even played a role in a brutal loss.

After the UFC wrapped up its first Fight Night card of 2026, the promotion transported veteran welterweight Alex Morono and surging light heavyweight Julius Walker to the hospital for CT scans.

UFC Vegas 113 fighters transported to the hospital

According to MMA Mania’s report, the 26-year-old Missouri native went straight to the hospital after suffering a brutal KO loss against Dustin Jacoby at UFC Vegas 113 for a CT scan. During a wild exchange, Alex Pereira’s teammate clipped Walker with a massive shot that sent him crashing to the canvas.

But as Jacoby expected a highlight walk-off KO, referee Dan Miragliotta didn’t stop the fight, as ‘The Hanyak’ landed more strikes until the end of the second round to secure the victory. Meanwhile, as the young 205-pounder began his road to recovery, Alex Morono was also sent to the hospital after getting nearly finished in the first round.

‘The Great White’ started really well, clearly showing the difference in experience. But the 170-pound prospect Daniil Donchenko scored a massive knockdown in the first round and still couldn’t manage to put the veteran away. After surviving that onslaught, Morono went the distance but eventually lost via unanimous decision and was then sent for a CT scan.

With the welterweight now focused on recovery, Morono dropped to 1-5 with the loss, and his future in the UFC isn’t looking bright after the latest failed outing. As the fighter began his recovery after the event, UFC handed out bonus checks after the UFC Vegas 113 event.

The promotion paid hefty bonuses at its first 2026 Fight Night event

The UFC’s first Fight Night event definitely remained a little more subdued compared to the numbered cards fans have seen so far. Even so, the promotion still handed out bonuses generously. Under the new broadcasting regime, the UFC announced a revised bonus structure, which saw the promotion dish out a total of $450,000 in bonus money at UFC Vegas 113.

For their brutal 15-minute war, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-Andre Barriault each took home $100K after earning the Fight of the Night bonus. The headliner, Mario Bautista, also left $100K richer after finishing the dangerous Vinicius Oliveira with ease. Jakub Wiklacz secured the same hefty payout for submitting Merab Dvalishvili’s teammate Muin Gafurov with just one second left on the clock.

Nikolay Veretennikov’s knockout of veteran Niko Price and Dustin Jacoby’s finish against Julius Walker didn’t earn the bigger checks. Still, both fighters pocketed an extra $25,000 for securing their finishes.

With that said, what do you think about the UFC’s first Fight Night event under the new era overall? Was it actually a hit? Let us know in the comments section below.