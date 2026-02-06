UFC Vegas 113 Main Eventer Reveals Importance of Umar Nurmagomedov Breaking His Eight-Fight Win Streak

Setbacks can sting, and losing after an eight-fight win streak makes the blow even sharper. UFC’s rising bantamweight star and No. 9 contender Mario Bautista experienced this last year when Umar Nurmagomedov ended his streak at UFC 321. Even in defeat, Bautista earned widespread respect for his performance. Now, as he prepares for his return, he reflects on the fight, considering what went wrong and the lessons he learned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This week, Mario Bautista aims to return to the win column against Brazilian fighter Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 113. However, more than the upcoming matchup, attention remains on his battle with Nurmagomedov, where Bautista’s striking clashed with Umar Nurmagomedov’s grappling mastery. ‘Young Eagle’ emerged victorious, but now months later, Bautista openly shares how that defeat shaped his growth and career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Bautista shares key takeaways from Umar Nurmagomedov’s fight

“You know, when you’re on an eight-fight win streak, sometimes you don’t want to make any changes,” Mario Bautista told Jake Noecker at UFC during his latest interview, explaining what he tweaked in his game plan since his loss to the Dagestani star.

Throughout his MMA career, the Arizona native has stayed consistent and focused. He has lost only three times in 19 professional fights. During that period, Mario Bautista defeated opponents like former Bellator champion Patchy Mix and UFC legend José Aldo. However, he did not anticipate Umar Nurmagomedov breaking his streak, and going into that fight, Bautista had not fully tested himself for the exceptional challenge. Still, Bautista received praise for his resilience against the Russian.

That defeat opened his eyes. “Camp by camp, you think, why would I change anything if I’m winning? If anything, it gave me permission to switch things up in camp, be a little more disciplined, and get that extra one percent out of everything I do, whether it’s in any martial art or across all my training,” Bautista added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same fight, Umar Nurmagomedov also faced immense pressure, tasked with upholding the legacy of his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov and brother Usman Nurmagomedov. Before the bout, he was coming off a tough loss to then-champion Merab Dvalishvili, which exposed cracks in his game plan and proved that even Nurmagomedov’s are not untouchable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, Mario Bautista needs to shift his focus to his upcoming clash with Vinicius Oliveira, who is currently undefeated in the UFC and could pose a challenge after recently issuing a warning to Bautista.

Vinicius Oliveira puts Mario Bautista on alert ahead of UFC Vegas 113

As UFC Vegas 119 approaches, both Vinicius Oliveira and Mario Bautista enter the cage with their own goals. This weekend, the two fighters will clash inside the Meta Apex under the chilly Nevada night. Meanwhile, Oliveira aims to break into the top 10 rankings, while the American star looks to cement his spot among the elite. Both young fighters plan to give everything in the Octagon and push each other to the limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Vinicius Oliveira enters the fight fully focused and determined, vowing to end the bout with a first-round knockout. “I think the UFC made a good choice, a good matchup because he’s a boring fighter, and I think the UFC wanted to put him out,” Oliveira said. “They put me here for the chance to put him out.”

With the fight just hours away, the big question is: will Oliveira deliver on his bold claim? And can Mario Bautista bounce back and get back in the win column against the Brazilian powerhouse? Drop your thoughts below.