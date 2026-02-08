UFC Vegas 113 Payouts: How Much Are Mario Bautista, Vinicius Oliveira, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Others Earning?

The UFC kicks off its 2026 Fight Night calendar with UFC Vegas 113 this Saturday, February 7, and the Apex card is quite intriguing. Bantamweights headline the evening as divisional momentum shifts, while a flyweight co-main brings a returning icon back to the spotlight. But as always, the fights are only part of the story.

Fighter pay, incentive tiers, and bonus opportunities add a new layer to the event. While the UFC keeps its contracts under wraps, past disclosures, reported payouts, and promotional guidelines compliance data provide us with a solid framework for estimating how much the roster could earn by the end of the night. So, how much will your favorite fighter take home?

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira payouts at UFC Vegas 113

Mario Bautista gets the main event spot in the City of Angels, and it’s another big moment in what’s been a steady climb. Before facing Umar Nurmagomedov, Bautista had quietly compiled eight consecutive wins, proving he belonged among the division’s best. Even in that loss, he did not go easily, hurting Nurmagomedov and making him seriously uncomfortable at times.

His most recent win, a majority decision over Patchy Mix at UFC 316, reportedly netted him roughly $260,000, and despite losing at UFC 321, he received an $11,000 compliance pay. With that recent history and a main-event booking, Bautista’s earnings this weekend should be between $260,000 and $270,000, depending on how generous the night ends up being.

As for Vinicius Oliveira, he has moved quickly since arriving from Dana White’s Contender Series. His flying-knee knockout of Bernardo Sopaj declared his presence in style, earning him $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win, as well as Performance and Fight of the Night bonuses totaling $100,000.

Subsequent victories against Ricky Simon, Said Nurmagomedov, and Kyler Phillips significantly raised his financial status, bringing his total UFC earnings to almost $338,000. ‘Lok Dog’ can expect to earn $35,000–$40,000 in show money for his first UFC main event, with a high upside if bonuses are awarded again.

Payouts for the rest of the Vegas card

The flyweight co-main event features Amir Albazi and Kyoji Horiguchi. Albazi’s career has been hindered by major health setbacks, including heart and neck surgery, making his pay harder to predict. According to reports from his previous outing, he received around $100,000, and a similar amount is predicted this weekend.

Meanwhile, Horiguchi returned to the UFC in late 2025 and instantly reminded fans of his pedigree. His submission victory over Tagir Ulanbekov resulted in a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and a $6,000 compliance payout. Given his championship record at Rizin and Bellator, Horiguchi’s base pay is expected to be between $100,000 and $200,000, with bonus potential again very much in play.

Jailton Almeida, a heavyweight, remains one of the card’s top earners. Past earnings include $765,000 for his victory over Derrick Lewis and more than $200,000 for subsequent fights against Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov. For UFC Vegas 113, Almeida is expected to earn between $200,000 and $220,000.

His opponent, Rizvan Kuniev, is still relatively new to the UFC. He received a $4,000 compliance compensation from UFC on ABC 8, and his base pay is expected to remain below $20,000, pointing to his developing status on the roster.

Elsewhere on the card, incentive tiers help round out the projected payouts. Fighters in Tier 5, including Dustin Jacoby and Marc-André Barriault, are expected to receive $16,000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay. Tier 4 fighters Michal Oleksiejczuk and Farid Basharat will earn $11,000, while Jean Matsumoto, who is in Tier 3, will receive $6,000.

Julius Walker is in Tier 1 and will receive a minimum compliance payout of $4,000 for the event. As with any Fight Night, performance bonuses are the biggest wildcard. A $50,000 bonus can double or even triple a fighter’s earnings, particularly for rising stars such as Oliveira and Matsumoto.

UFC Vegas 113 may not be a pay-per-view, but for several fighters on the card, it offers a significant payoff and an opportunity to move up the rankings and pay scale. So, expect some fireworks and some big checks getting cashed in by your favorite warriors fighting in the City of Angels.