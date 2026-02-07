UFC Vegas 113 Walkout Songs: List of Entrance Music Mario Bautista, Vinicius Oliveira, Amir Albazi, and Others Used in Past

It’s that time again! Fans may have waited six weeks without UFC action. But now, the events don’t stop coming. After UFC 324 and 325 left the public with jaw-dropping action, UFC Vegas 113 is bringing even more excitement to the Apex in Las Vegas, with a card headlined by Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid the anticipation for the 13 marquee fights on the card, curiosity has grown not just about the fights themselves, but also about the ring walk music that will hype up the crowd before the action begins inside the octagon. So, here’s a list of entrance music Bautista, Oliveira, Amir Albazi, and others have used in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Vegas 113 walkout songs for Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira

Mario Bautista caused an upset when he defeated Patchy Mix in June last year. However, he couldn’t replicate the performance against Umar Nurmagomedov, losing via decision. However, now he is looking to bounce back with a fight against Oliveira. And he will look to do that by walking to the Octagon to the tune of ‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has used the track on multiple occasions, including UFC Fight Night 234 and UFC Fight Night 201. Vinicius Oliveira, on the other hand, is just four fights into his UFC career and hasn’t known defeat at the moment, riding the win streak. His last win came against Kyler Phillips at UFC 318, which he used to release his new rap single ‘Fenomenal’ featuring Brazilian rapper B-Dynamitze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddSmokerMMA (@oddsmokermma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And it wasn’t even his first, according to his Spotify artist’s profile, ‘Fenomenal’ came after ‘Ande Como um Rei,’ ‘Perdendo a Conquista.’ He has also released ‘Cerre os Punhos’ and ‘Conquistando o Impossível.’ While there’s no official word on which song Oliveira will use at UFC Vegas 113, there’s a good chance the speakers on fight night will be echoing one of his own songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walkout songs for Amir Albazi, Kyoji Horiguchi, and more

Amir Albazi has made six UFC appearances to date, with his most recent outing coming against Brandon Moreno, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss. He will look to return to the win column when he faces Kyoji Horiguchi. Albazi has previously walked out to ‘Takat Wala Mataket’ by Salah Al Bahar and is likely to use the same track again at UFC Vegas 113.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horiguchi, meanwhile, is in the midst of his second UFC run after earning a victory over Tagir Ulanbekov in November of last year. The Japanese flyweight has previously used ‘My Time’ from Loso’s Way (2009) by Fabolous. In the co-main event, Jailton Almeida has rotated between several walkout songs in the past, including ‘RINGUE DA VIDA’ by MC Cabelinho, ‘Love Funk’ by MC Lipi and DJ Guh, and ‘Perna Bamba’ by Parangole and Léo Santana.

At middleweight, Michał Oleksiejczuk has previously walked out to ‘Potop – Muzyka z Filmu Chorągwie Rzeczypospolitej’ by Kazimierz Serocki. His opponent, Marc-André Barriault, has used ‘Power’ by The Score. Bantamweight Jean Matsumoto has previously selected ‘Vida Blindada’ by Andrezinho Shock, while his opponent, Farid Basharat, has repeatedly opted for ‘Blue Parrot (No Mercy)’ by Alan Silvestri.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the light heavyweight bout, Dustin Jacoby has consistently used ‘Runnin’ Down a Dream’ by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. His opponent, Julius Walker, has previously walked out to ‘Dancing Queen’ by ABBA.

Clearly, there won’t be any shortage of tunes at UFC Vegas 113, but will the same excitement carry over to the action inside the cage?