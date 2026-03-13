UFC Vegas 114 Achieves Rare Feat as Fighters Show Flawless Professionalism

This weekend, the UFC returns to the Meta Apex once again, and all eyes were on the weigh-ins. While fans expected some drama to unfold ahead of UFC Vegas 114, the fighters ended up pulling off a rare feat that has only happened once before this year.

A total of 28 fighters across 14 bouts stepped on the scale ahead of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos, and every single one of them made weight without any controversy. Well, that’s definitely a rare sight, at least for this year, as most events have seen at least one fighter miss the mark. Interestingly, UFC Vegas 114 has become only the second event this year where all fighters made weight, the first being UFC Fight Night: Mexico that went down on February 28.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The crown jewel of the event is the main event clash between Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos. At first, it might seem like it’s another classic veteran vs. rising prospect matchup, but the fight carries more intrigue than just a stylistic battle. In fact, the UFC Vegas 114 headliner features one of the biggest age gaps in a main event in promotional history. For the unversed, the difference stands at 16 years, 9 months, and 4 days, as 41-year-old Emmett prepares to face 24-year-old Vallejos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the main event, the co-headliners also successfully hit the mark on the scale. Previously, Gillian Robertson and Amanda Lemos were scheduled to fight at UFC on ESPN: Royval vs. Kape, the last ESPN event. However, the Nevada Athletic Commission removed Lemos from that card due to an injury. This time around, though, Lemos came in strong and made 116 lbs on her first attempt. Early on, there was a slight scare when Robertson had to use the backstage scale before officially making the strawweight limit.

The following are the remaining main card results for the UFC Vegas 114 event:

ADVERTISEMENT

Light-Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba (205 lbs) vs. Oumar Sy (205.5 lbs)

Featherweight: Jose Delgado (146 lbs) vs. Andre Fili (145.5 lbs)

Featherweight : Harry Hardwick (145.5 lbs) vs. Marwan Rahiki (146 lbs)

Heavyweight: Steven Asplund (265.5 lbs) vs. Vitor Petrino (248.5 lbs)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after the UFC Vegas 114 main card weigh-in results, let’s shift our focus to the prelims, which also featured flawless responses from the fighters.

UFC Vegas 114 prelims weigh-in results

If you’re hyped about this weekend’s Fight Night main card, then the prelims might exceed your expectations. Veteran Charles Johnson returns to face fellow veteran Bruno Silva in a highly anticipated flyweight matchup. To make sure the bout stayed intact, both experienced flyweights hit the scale at 126 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the featured prelim bout, former middleweight contender Chris Curtis is set to enter his second welterweight fight. In his last outing, ‘Action Man’ faced Max Griffin, and now he will take on the dangerous striker Myktybek Orolbai, who famously shut the lights out on Jack Hermansson at UFC Qatar and sent him to the hospital. At the weigh-ins, both fighters weighed in at 170.5 lbs, comfortably under the welterweight limit.

Next comes another highly anticipated middleweight clash between Eryk Anders and Brad Tavares. As we know, both middleweights have been grinding in the UFC for years, and a win here could potentially earn them a shot against a ranked opponent like Bruno Ferreira.

ADVERTISEMENT

After those highlighted prelim bouts, here are the remaining UFC Vegas 114 prelim weigh-in results.