UFC Vegas 114 Bout Puts Michael Bisping’s Prestigious Record at Stake

The UFC Vegas 114 middleweight showdown could rewrite the division’s history. In more ways than one. The seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount+ will surely keep fans engaged all year. So far, the promotion has announced four bouts, including a middleweight showdown between Brad Tavares and Eryk Anders. Among others, this fight could change the record books for not just the two fighters, but also a former champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dana White and his team are already crafting a no-nonsense, blockbuster fight card even before this year’s first event, so fans can expect big action. Mark your calendars: on March 15, as the UFC returns to Las Vegas for its Vegas Fight Edition, one fighter is now set to surpass former champion Michael Bisping’s record for most wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bisping’s historical record faces challenge in Tavares vs Anders fight

At the upcoming UFC Vegas 114, 27-fight UFC veteran Brad Tavares (16-11) will return to the Octagon after losing to Robert Bryczek in Paris. So far, Tavares has gone 2-5 in his last seven UFC bouts, but the Hawaii-born fighter sits just one win away from surpassing Michael Bisping for the most UFC wins in the middleweight division.

Currently, both Tavares and Bisping hold 16 wins each. Tavares had a chance to break the record last year at UFC Paris, but Bryczek knocked him out and ended his hopes. Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who had a successful UFC career, retired in 2017.

Over the past three years, Tavares has beaten only veterans like Chris Weidman and Gerald Meerschaert. Despite his long tenure, he has never earned a performance bonus from Dana White & Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of decision victories, Tavares shares the record for most wins in a 26-fight UFC career with Neil Magny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

On top of that, the upcoming March Vegas event carries an emotional angle, as it will host the final fight for 38-year-old Eryk Anders, who is coming off a loss to Christian Leroy Duncan and whose UFC contract is ending.

Anders, currently 3-4 in his last seven outings and known for defeating MMA legend Chris Weidman at UFC 310, will aim to close his UFC chapter with a win when he enters the Octagon on March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confirmed Vegas matchups you need to know about for March 14

Apart from the highlighted middleweight showdown, UFC Vegas 114 will also feature an exciting women’s strawweight bout between Gillian Robertson and Amanda Lemos. Lemos comes off a loss to rising star Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nachos.

On the men’s side, 26-year-old Englishman Lone’er Kavanagh (9-1) aims to bounce back from his knockout defeat to Charlie Johnson, which ended his undefeated run. Meanwhile, at UFC Vegas 114, Kavanagh will face Bruno Silva in a middleweight battle.

Fans will also see BJJ legend and rising bantamweight star Bia Mesquita (6-0) return to the UFC, where she will take on 36-year-old Montserrat Rendon (7-1). With only one promotional fight under her belt, Mesquita’s comeback also promises to add extra excitement to the card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which fight on the UFC Vegas 114 card excites you the most? Let us know in the comments below!