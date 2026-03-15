UFC Vegas 114 Fighters Hospitalized for Broken Jaw and Precaution

UFC Vegas 114 concluded at the Meta Apex, and what a night it was. Though only six bouts out of 14 turned out to be violent finishes, some fights that went to a decision also turned into back-and-forth wars. As a result of the action-packed night, two fighters in particular were reportedly sent to the hospital.

According to a report by MMA Mania, the promotion sent Steven Asplund for a precautionary head checkup after a grueling 15-minute war against Vitor Petrino. Then, the promotion also sent Harry Hadwick to the hospital to treat his broken jaw, face, and head after his opponent, Marwan Rahiki’s blow, stopped the fight in the second round.

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In the UFC Vegas 114 prelims, Apslund vs. Petrino was a highly anticipated heavyweight bout that promised fireworks and ended up delivering on the expectations. Both heavyweights swung haymakers at each other, and in the first round, ‘Concrete’ managed to knock down the Brazilian with a well-timed shot. However, as the fight progressed, fatigue started setting in for both heavyweights, more in the case of Apslund, who became susceptible to Petrino’s sniping jabs and head kicks.

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After three rounds of a proper phone booth scrap, the Minneapolis native’s face showed clear signs of damage as the judges declared the Brazilian the winner of the heavyweight showdown. And when you thought that Apslund vs Petrino’s bout was highly violent, Harry Hardwick vs. Marwan Rahiki’s featherweight bout just raised the bar even higher.

This is a developing story…