UFC Vegas 114 Payouts: How Much Will Josh Emmett, Kevin Vallejos, Gillian Robertson, and Others Earn?

UFC returns to Las Vegas tonight, as veteran Josh Emmett looks to bounce back from his two-fight skid against Kevin Vallejos at UFC Vegas 114. It will only be the fourth Fight Night event of 2026, but there’s plenty of action packed within the card, with a scheduled 14 fights, including the prelims. But the stage has never been bigger before.

The promotion has now settled into its new broadcast partnership with Paramount. And according to UFC president Dana White, the deal is expected to provide fighters with improved pay. Still, one question remains: how much will Emmett, Vallejos, and the rest of the fighters competing on Saturday, March 14, actually earn?

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Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos’ payout at UFC Vegas 114

According to MMASalaries[dot]com, Josh Emmett’s career earnings are $864,000. Having spent nearly a decade in the promotion, the 41-year-old’s reported base pay is around $100,000 to $150,000. Meanwhile, his highest paycheck was when he fought Bryce Mitchell in December 2023. Per reports, he pocketed a handsome $761,000. And his knockout win over Mitchell also earned him a $50,000 performance of the night bonus.

Since then, Emmett has dropped two back-to-back fights, but he still remains one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. So, he can expect a $700,000 to $780,000 paycheck for the upcoming fight against Vallejos. For Vallejos, however, things are a little different. With just three fights in the UFC under his belt, he should still be an entry-level fighter. However, since he is in the main event, his pay may have increased.

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Entry-level fighters often make $12,000 to $30,000 to show and an equivalent bonus for winning. Mid-level fighters make approximately $80,000 to $250,000 per fight. Since Vallejos is ranked No. 14 at featherweight and is fighting on the main event, he can expect somewhere between $80,000 to $150,000 for UFC Vegas 114. That’s just the main event, however. There are more fights on the card.

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Gillian Robertson, Amanda Lemos, and payouts for other UFC Vegas 114 fighters

Canada’s Gillian Robertson has spent a significant portion of her career competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. When she fought Cortney Casey in June 2020, she reportedly earned $25,000 to show and another $25,000 for the victory. However, that bout took place on the prelims. In her upcoming appearance, Robertson is set to compete in the co-main event, a clear sign that her pay has risen along with her profile.

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As a mid-tier UFC fighter currently ranked No. 8 in the women’s strawweight division, Robertson could earn anywhere between $110,000 and $250,000 for the upcoming fight. Her opponent, Amanda Lemos, has also built a strong reputation in the promotion and is ranked No. 5 in the division, meaning she can expect a similar payday.

Elsewhere on the card, Andre Fili, who faces Jose Delgado, reportedly earned $110,000 for his fight against Melquizael Costa, a bout he lost. Fili has since rebounded with a win over Christian Rodriguez and could earn between $100,000 and $160,000 for his next outing. Delgado, meanwhile, is still relatively new to the UFC and is likely to receive between $12,000 and $20,000 to show, with an equal amount if he secures a win.

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Notably, Delgado missed weight in his previous fight and forfeited 20 percent of his purse. This time, he will be aiming to avoid a similar setback. Several other fighters on the card are expected to receive comparable paydays, as many remain unranked and early in their UFC careers. One exception is No. 14-ranked flyweight Charles Johnson, who takes on No. 15-ranked Bruno Silva. Both fighters could earn in the range of $80,000 to $130,000 for their bout.

It’s worth noting, though, these numbers don’t precisely reflect the money fighters on UFC Vegas 114 will take home. These approximations are determined by publicly available information and can differ from actual, complete payouts. What do you make of their paycheck?