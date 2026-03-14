UFC Vegas 114 Walkouts: Entrance Music Used by Josh Emmett, Kevin Vallejos, Gillian Robertson, and Others

UFC Vegas 114 brings Josh Emmett back into the spotlight as he looks to regain his footing with a fight against Kevin Vallejos. While he has been working hard in the gym to make that a reality, the 41-year-old would need plenty of motivation to beat his younger 24-year-old opponent. This source of motivation is mainly his teammates, but there’s another source he can employ.

His Vegas 114 walkout music. With mere hours remaining in the event to start, ‘CCO’ hasn’t revealed which cage walk music he would use, but his past entrances can give you a pretty good idea of what it will be. And not just him, here’s a detailed account of all the walkout music fighters on UFC Vegas 114 have used in the past.

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Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos’ walkout songs

Josh Emmett has spent nearly a decade in the promotion and has a go-to walkout song that he frequently uses. His choice is ‘Sky’s the Limit’ by the reggae-rock band Rebelution from Isla Vista, California. Given how consistently he has used the track in the past, he will most likely walk out to it again for the upcoming fight.

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For Kevin Vallejos, on the other hand, there is no available information about which songs he has used in the past. However, if he can manage to beat Emmett tonight, fans and experts will definitely remember each and every moment that led up to the fight. But there are more fighters on the card, and several of them are set to some great walkout music before their fights.

Gillian Robertson, Amanda Lemos, and walkout songs for other UFC Vegas 114 fighters

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The co-main event fight on UFC Vegas 114 will feature Gillian Robertson and Amanda Lemos. The latter has used several different songs for her cage walk, including ‘De Dentro Pra Fora’ by Julia Vitoria when she defeated Angela Hill in December 2021. And when she fought Zhang Weili in August 2023, she used ‘Deixa’ by Maria Marcai.

Lemos has also used ‘Bencaos Que Nao Tem Fim’ by Isadora Pompeu before defeating Mackenzie Dern in February 2024. Lemos’ opponent, Robertson, however, isn’t so versatile with her choice of ring walk music. ‘The Savage’ has frequently used ‘P.I.M.P.’ by 50 Cent, and will most likely use it again in the upcoming bout.

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Here are walkout songs others on the card have used previously:

Andre Fili – ‘Open The Gate’ by Zach Bryan, ‘Sweetness’ by Jimmy Eats World

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Jose Delgado – Used a song from MTV Unplugged during his debut

Harry Hardwick – ‘Breaking Free’ from High School Musical

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Ion Cutelaba – ‘Doina Haiducului’ by Zdob si Zdub

Charles Johnson – ‘Fu-gee-la’ by Fugees, ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ by Tag Team, ‘It’s a Beautiful Day’ by The Kiffness x Rushawn, and ‘Who Run It’ by Three-Six Mafia

Bruno Silva – ‘Escola De Vida’ by Black Style

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Cris Curtis – Sean Combs’ track ‘Bad Boy For Life,’ ‘Champion’ by Barns Courtney

Myktybek Orolbai – ‘Levante E Ande’ by Emicida, ‘Pyx’ by 7Gen & Ulukmanapo, ‘I’m Kyrgyz’ by Daniyar Ermatov

From the looks of it, several great walkout songs await UFC Vegas 114. But which one is your favorite?