UFC Vegas 115 Ends Up Violent as Four Fighters Sent to Hospital

Essentials Inside The Story Some fighters were sent for precautionary CT scans after their brutal fights.

It's a standard practice in the UFC to send fighters to the hospital as a precaution.

Hailey Cowan was one of those fighters.

Last night at UFC Vegas 115, the promotion delivered the kind of high-impact action fans had been waiting for. Eight of the 13 fights on the card ended in finishes, making the UFC’s return to the Apex a productive night for the promotion. The event did not generate much buzz beforehand, but it delivered where it mattered, and by the end of the night, the fights left fans satisfied. However, officials also took four fighters to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

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According to reports from MMA Mania, the list included main event loser Chris Duncan, along with Lando Vannata, Hailey Cowan, and Melissa Gatto.

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In the main event, lightweight contender Chris Duncan made a strong case for himself against his ATT teammate and former title challenger Renato Moicano. But ‘Money’ controlled the fight from the opening bell. He used sharp striking early and even opened a cut on Duncan.

Then, in the second round, Moicano executed his plan to perfection. The Brazilian BJJ specialist dropped Duncan on the mat by landing punch combinations, and after getting ground control, he submitted his opponent with a choke hold. And right after the fight, the promotion acted immediately and sent Duncan for precautionary CT scans after he absorbed several heavy shots to the face. Despite the loss, the night still marks a key milestone in his career, as he made his first UFC main event appearance.

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At the same time, Lando Vannata also went to the hospital for medical evaluation. In his catchweight bout against Darrius Flowers, Vannata absorbed significant damage across his body, including his abdomen, pelvis, and face.

To make matters worse, Vannata made his return to the Octagon after nearly three years away. Now, the results of his medical checks could keep him out of action for another extended period.

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Turning to another name on the list, Hailey Cowan became the third fighter from UFC Vegas 115 to undergo precautionary CT scans. On the prelim card, Alice Pereira knocked Cowan out cold. The loss dropped Cowan to 0-3 in the UFC, with two defeats coming by stoppage. That raises serious concerns about her future in the promotion.

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Apart from that, women’s flyweight Melissa Gatto also went to a hospital in Las Vegas. In her preliminary bout, Dione Barbosa defeated Gatto via unanimous decision. However, the fight sparked controversy in the second round when Barbosa landed an illegal soccer kick to Gatto’s face while she was grounded, which led officials to deduct a point. Even then, Gatto couldn’t swing the result in her favor.

At the same time, these fighters required medical checks after the event. For now, officials are still reviewing their reports, and the results will determine how long they need to stay out of the Octagon. That said, it’s standard practice in the UFC to send fighters to the hospital as a precaution, particularly after grueling three-round wars that leave them battered or in cases where they’ve taken a heavy knockout.

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Ethyn Ewing emerges as the biggest standout at UFC Vegas 115

UFC Vegas 115 turned out to be a good night for Ethyn Ewing. After his debut at UFC 322 last year, he stepped in on just 48 hours’ notice. Even with limited preparation, the bantamweight star delivered one of the night’s most impressive performances. He outclassed his opponent, Rafael Estevam, won over the fans, and caught the attention of Dana White & Co.

Now, at UFC Vegas 115, Ewing carried that momentum onto the main card and lived up to the hype. He proved early that his debut was no fluke. From the opening moments, he pressured Estevam, controlled the pace, and kept him on the back foot. He even came close to securing a finish in the first round.

Ewing stayed composed and kept the pressure on. He eventually landed a vicious body shot that dropped Estevam, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight. After the fight, the 28-year-old made his intentions clear in the UFC.

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“I’ve been waiting to say this all the way to this post-fight interview, you fight me your ‘O’ must go,” Ewing said in a post-fight interview. “I’m going all the way to the top. The belt is what I’m searching for.”

At UFC Vegas 115, Ewing took a bold step in his career when he walked away from his eight-hour blue-collar job and fully committed to MMA. Inside the Octagon, he backed that decision with a strong performance and proved he has the potential to become the kind of exciting fighter the promotion wants.