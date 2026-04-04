UFC Vegas 115 Payouts: How Much Will Renato Moicano, Chris Duncan, Tabatha Ricci, and Others Earn?

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend with a stacked Fight Night card, headlined by Renato Moicano against rising contender Chris Duncan. The Brazilian veteran is coming off back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, so this is a must-win situation. Duncan, on the other hand, enters the bout with a four-fight winning streak and the goal of taking Moicano’s ranking. With the stakes so high on the card, how much will these fighters earn at UFC Vegas 115? Let’s find out!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan’s payout

As per reports, Renato Moicano received approximately $250,000 for his loss against Islam Makhachev. Despite another loss to Beneil Dariush, the Brazilian has remained a major name in the lightweight division. Given his experience and main event position this weekend, it’s reasonable to expect his UFC Vegas 115 pay to be in the same ballpark, possibly slightly higher at $275,000.

Moicano’s opponent, Chris Duncan, has a very different financial trajectory. Still early in his UFC run, Duncan has typically earned a base pay of around $26,000. However, performance bonuses have greatly increased his total income. Following UFC Paris, he famously described a $50,000 bonus as “life-changing,” showing how impactful those extra incentives can be.

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Turner vs Moicano Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Renato Moicano blue gloves reacts after defeating Jalin Turner not pictured during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240413_mcd_su5_63

So, Duncan’s pay greatly depends on how the fight goes. With win bonuses, sponsorship payouts, and the potential of a performance bonus, he is likely to receive a total payoff of $50,000 to $100,000. And if you ever wanted to see a perfect representation of the UFC’s pay disparity between a seasoned veteran and a budding contender, look no further. But the main event is only one part of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabatha Ricci, Virna Jandiroba, and payouts for other UFC Vegas 115 fighters

In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba builds on her impressive run inside the Octagon. Before facing Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321, she was on a five-fight winning streak and was reportedly paid roughly $882,000 for that fight. Given her position in the division and co-main event placement, her UFC Vegas 115 compensation might fall into a similar range.

Tabatha Ricci, meanwhile, has consistently worked her way through the strawweight rankings. Following her bout against Yan Xiaonan, where she secured a base pay of around $100,000, Ricci’s earnings have seen a noticeable rise. This weekend, she is likely to take home a base purse of around $120,000, reflecting her growing profile in the division.

Other fighters on the card include Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev and Brendson Ribeiro, both of whom are considered entry-level. Yakhyaev is expected to earn between $16,000 and $35,000 in a defeat and up to $65,000 in a win, including bonuses and sponsorships. Ribeiro’s numbers follow a similar pattern, ranging from $18,000 to $70,000 depending on the outcome and bonuses.

Then there’s Rafael Estevam, whose situation highlights how much weight misses can impact earnings. He was penalized 20% of his pay after weighing in at 136.5 pounds, which was half a pound above the bantamweight limit. This deduction reduces his estimated pay to approximately $17,000-18,000 in a loss and $32,000-34,000 in a win.

Ethyn Ewing could receive between $50,000 and $60,000 after his previous $44,000 paycheck. Entry-level fighters, including Tommy McMillen, Manolo Zecchini, Jose Delano, and Robert Ruchała, are expected to make between $14,000 and $32,000.

It’s worth noting that these are only estimations based on publicly available data and normal UFC pay structures. Actual compensation may differ greatly due to undisclosed bonuses, sponsorship deals, and other factors.