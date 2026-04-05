UFC Vegas 115 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Renato Moicano, Chris Duncan, Tabatha Ricci, and Others

The UFC returns to the Apex on Saturday with Fight Night 271, headlined by a lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan. With both fighters at very different points in their careers, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Moicano, a former title challenger, is hoping to rebound from losses to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush, while Duncan comes in with momentum and a chance to move up the rankings.

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For Duncan, this is more than just another fight—it’s a shot at the title picture. With a solid UFC record, a victory over No. 10-ranked Moicano might change everything. And, as always, beyond the action inside the Octagon, the walkout music adds to the spectacle. So, here’s a look at what fighters on the UFC Vegas 115 card are expected to walk out to.

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Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan’s walkout songs

Renato Moicano has never shied away from the spotlight, and his walkout music reflects that energy. Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me’ has been his go-to song, a perfect choice for a fighter entering high-pressure situations with all eyes on him. Given his history, there’s a good chance he’ll stick with the same song again at UFC Vegas 115.

Meanwhile, Chris Duncan exudes a completely different vibe. He is known for his high-energy approach, and he has walked out to the track ‘Freed From Desire,’ which perfectly reflects his aggressive fighting style and momentum inside the Octagon.

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Imago Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA- JANUARY 17: Renato Moicano steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2501170077295_UFC311

While both fighters have different levels of expertise and career trajectories, their walkout choices at UFC Vegas 115 reflect their personalities heading into this crucial main event. However, they aren’t the only ones bringing music to the stage.

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Walkout songs for other UFC Vegas 115 fighters

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In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 115, Virna Jandiroba goes one-on-one against Tabatha Ricci in a significant strawweight bout. Jandiroba has a distinctive musical taste, having previously walked out to Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd’s ‘I’m An Island Boy.’ The unconventional choice represents her confidence and personality as she tries to recover from her defeat to Mackenzie Dern.

Ricci, on the other hand, keeps it intense and focused. Her walkout track, DMX’s ‘Intro,’ complements her poised yet deadly presence inside the cage, making it a perfect fit for such a high-stakes bout.

Elsewhere on the card, some fighters are still establishing themselves in the promotion, and their walkout music is mostly unknown. The upcoming UFC fights, including Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro, Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam, and featherweight clashes featuring Tommy McMillen, Manolo Zecchini, Jose Delano, and Robert Ruchała, include names who are either making their debut or have only a handful of fights in the UFC.

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With many of these fighters coming off Dana White’s Contender Series or early UFC appearances, their walkout identities are still evolving. However, from the tracks that we are aware of, UFC Vegas 115 clearly promises a diverse mix of walkout music.