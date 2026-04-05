UFC Vegas 115 Winner Confesses About Past Addiction in $100K Plea to Dana White

Tresean Gore didn’t just win at UFC Vegas 115; he showed a completely different version of himself. Coming into the fight as an underdog, ‘Mr. Vicious’ put on the best performance of his career, submitting Azamat Bekoev in the third round after surviving serious adversity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his comeback win drew notice inside the cage, it was what he said afterwards that truly defined the night. Tresean Gore made an emotional pitch to UFC CEO Dana White at the post-fight press conference, asking not just for recognition, but for a life-changing bonus that represented a turning point in a personal battle he was finally ready to confess.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dana, I don’t know if you’re watching, but I do need that (Performance of the Night bonus),” he said. “I need it bad, man. My wife stays at home with my kids. I’m the only one out here and right now able to get it. So, I need that $100K, Dana, if you wanna give it to me, man.”

That plea carried more weight than just a fighter asking for extra money. It came from someone who thinks he’s finally turned a corner in life. Tresean Gore openly admitted that his previous struggles in the UFC weren’t just about skill; they were the result of a long battle with addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know I put on s—- performances, but that was pothead Trey,” he confessed. “That was Trey smoking weed, and he couldn’t fight. This is Trey that has been sober now for five months. I am done. I am not living that life no more.”

According to ‘Mr. Vicious,’ his journey with marijuana began at the age of 17, using it as a way to escape reality. Nearly a decade later, he claims he’s finally done with that chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been smoking since I was 17, trying to escape my reality,” he added. “I’m done with that now. I wanna be champion of the world. I’m tired of f—— talking about it. I’m tired of telling y’all what I’m gonna do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m tired of all the trolls telling me what the f— I can’t do. So I’m going to overcome. I’m gonna build a name for myself, and I’m here to stay.”

That shift was evident in his performance tonight at UFC Vegas 115. After being dropped and almost finished in the second round, Gore showed composure and resilience, turning the fight around in dramatic fashion. By the third round, he looked like the fresher fighter, ultimately locking in a tight guillotine choke to put Azamat Bekoev to sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win surely represented a personal reset for Gore. This was more than just a win; it was a statement—a new version of himself, free of old habits and seeking something greater than just wins: redemption, stability, and, eventually, a UFC title.

It’s quite a motivating story, especially when you imagine that just before tonight, many believed that ‘Mr. Vicious’ was already on his way out of the Dana White-led promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Vegas 115 might’ve just saved Tresean Gore’s UFC career

That’s what makes this moment hit differently, as not too long ago, Tresean Gore wasn’t talking about title runs or fresh starts; he was fighting to simply stay on the roster. Coming into this fight, the memories of his loss at UFC Vegas 108 lingered, as a poor 5-4 record back then and a weight miss left many silently wondering if his time in the UFC was up already.

Back then, the narrative surrounding him was brutal but honest. Two consecutive losses, a lack of finishing skills, and questions about discipline had left ‘Mr. Vicious’ in a precarious position. Fighters in that position rarely get many chances, and even fewer get to rewrite the script so significantly. So, when Gore came into UFC Vegas 115, it wasn’t just another fight; it was a struggle for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that’s exactly why this win at UFC Vegas 115 matters beyond the result. He didn’t just win; he earned it the hard way. He was dropped and in serious trouble, but he still managed to secure a submission. That kind of performance doesn’t just earn bonuses; it earns trust again. For Tresean Gore, this wasn’t just about staying in the UFC; it was about proving that the version of him we saw tonight is the one that’s here to stay.