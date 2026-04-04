UFC Vegas 116 Faces Fourth Setback as BJJ Legend’s Fight Canceled Due to Injury

UFC Vegas 116 has certain complications that cast a shadow over the event, leaving fighters in a tough spot. What should have been a pivotal night for rising fighters is now clouded by injuries and uncertainty on several matchups. Among those affected is a BJJ legend who won’t get an opportunity to compete on the card.

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The BJJ legend is Marcus Buchecha. His accolades in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are second to none. However, in 2025, he signed with UFC and was gearing up to face Max Gimenis at UFC Vegas 116 on April 25. It would have been Buchecha’s third outing in the leading MMA promotion. He might have to wait longer for his return.

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Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend gets his UFC return delayed

“Max Gimenis is now out of the fight with a broken foot,” wrote MMA reporter Nolan King on X.

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A 13-time IBJJF World Champion, an ADCC champion, and an IBJJF Hall of Fame member, Marcus Buchecha is generally regarded as the greatest heavyweight grappler ever. But since transitioning to MMA in 2021, his journey has been tumultuous. The 36-year-old boasts a record of 5-2-1, where he is yet to secure a victory in the UFC.

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The fight against Max Gimenis (0-1, UFC) would have provided Buchecha that opportunity. However, Gimenis had to withdraw due to a foot injury. Now, interestingly, this isn’t the only matchup on the UFC Vegas 116 card that has gone through such a setback.

The card has been in constant flux, a testament to the unpredictable nature of fight booking. Beyond Buchecha’s bout, the co-main event saw Norma Dumont’s original opponent drop out, and even the original headliner between Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley was rescheduled for a different event entirely, making Sterling’s fight a late-notice main event.

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However, the leading MMA promotion rescheduled that matchup to UFC 328, which will be headlined by a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland on May 9. And lastly, Gimenis wasn’t originally scheduled to face Marcus Buchecha; it was Allen Frye Jr. However, Frye Jr. had to withdraw due to an undisclosed reason.

Quite interesting how a single matchup got cancelled twice. But it is not something new in UFC events. Just last week’s UFC Seattle card had undergone similar changes, where a women’s strawweight bout got cancelled three times.

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So, hopefully, UFC Vegas 116 may not have to go through such uncertain complications since it features an interesting lineup of fights.

What are the other matchups on the UFC Vegas 116 card?

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Starting from the top. Aljamain Sterling (25-5) will take on Youssef Zalal in a featherweight clash. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Rodolfo Viera (11-4) would want to come back from his previous defeat against Bo Nickal. However, Eric McConico (10-4-1) may not be an easy opponent.

Following that, veteran fighters Montel Jackson (15-3) and Raoni Barcelos (21-5) will throw down in a bantamweight clash. And after that, Norma Dumont (13-2) is set to make her appearance after getting a replacement opponent. In front of her will be rising prospect Joselyn Edwards (17-6), riding on a four-fight winning streak.

And lastly, lightweights Rafa Garcia and Alexander Hernandez will face each other in the main card opener bout. Meanwhile, the preliminary card would feature a bunch of promising stars. The likes of Lucas Rocha (18-2), Michelle Montague (7-0), and Adrian Luna Martinetti (17-1) are some of the names.

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On that note, what do you think of the overall UFC Vegas 116 card? Let us know in the comments below!