UFC Vegas 116 Payouts: How Much Are Aljamain Sterling, Youssef Zalal, Norma Dumont, and Others Earning

When former champion Aljamain Sterling and surging contender Youssef Zalal headline UFC Vegas 116, the most compelling story might be the stark financial contrast in their paychecks. The UFC returns to the Apex this weekend for the Fight Night headlined by a fascinating featherweight showdown between former bantamweight champion Sterling and surging contender Zalal. While the contest has big divisional stakes, it also provides an interesting financial contrast—an established former champion facing a fighter whose stock has increased dramatically in the last year.

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And the theme continues throughout the card. Veterans aiming to hold their ground, contenders looking to climb the ranks, and newbies hoping to make an immediate impression are all fighting for more than just a win. They’re fighting for bigger contracts, better positioning, and bigger paychecks. So, how much are fighters expected to make at UFC Vegas 116?

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Aljamain Sterling’s and Youssef Zalal’s payout at UFC Vegas 116

Aljamain Sterling remains one of the more established names on the UFC roster. Despite his defeat, the former bantamweight champion allegedly earned a $500,000 base purse for his fight against Sean O’Malley, proving how valuable his championship pedigree remains. As a former titleholder and headliner at UFC Vegas 116, ‘Aljo’ is expected to earn between $500,000 and $650,000.

Imago May 6, 2023, Newark, NJ, Newark, NJ, United States: Newark, NJ – May 6: Aljamain Sterling prepares to fight in a Bantamweight bout at UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo at Prudential CEnter on May 6, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230506_zsa_p175_226 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Across from him, Youssef Zalal enters on a completely different trajectory. After rebuilding himself following his first UFC appearance, the Moroccan contender has quietly emerged as one of the division’s hottest stars, riding an eight-fight winning streak into his first UFC main event. Wins over Josh Emmett, Calvin Kattar, and Jack Shore have considerably increased his value.

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That momentum is expected to reflect in his purse, with estimates putting Zalal’s earnings between $175,000 and $200,000—comfortably beyond regular Fight Night contracts and perhaps his biggest payout ever.

Norma Dumont, Rafa Garcia, and payouts for other UFC Vegas 116 fighters

In the co-main event, Norma Dumont stays in contender territory. The Brazilian’s outstanding form and ranking status are expected to place her earnings between $125,000 and $150,000, while her opponent, Joselyne Edwards, who is also on a winning streak, is expected to earn between $70,000 and $90,000.

Rafa Garcia and Alexander Hernandez are expected to receive veteran-level purses. Garcia’s consistent UFC career certainly places him in the $80,000 to $90,000 bracket, although Hernandez’s longer run and brand recognition should keep him somewhat ahead at roughly $110,000 to $120,000.

Davey Grant, another renowned veteran, is expected to earn between $100,000 and $120,000, while UFC newbie Juan Adrian Martinetti will most likely make between $25,000 and $35,000.

Montel Jackson and Raoni Barcelos are both set to make good money in what may be one of the finest fights on the card, with Jackson expected to earn around $80,000 and Barcelos slightly ahead at around $90,000.

Then there’s Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida, whose world-class grappling background lends him exceptional crossover appeal despite his early UFC run. He’s expected to get roughly $40,000, while veteran finisher Ryan Spann should earn around $80,000 based on his established UFC contract.

As always, these figures are estimates based on publicly available information and typical UFC contract structures. Still, one thing is certain: UFC Vegas 116 isn’t just about rankings and momentum. There’s plenty of money on the line, too.