UFC Vegas 116 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Aljamain Sterling, Youssef Zalal, Norma Dumont, and Others

The UFC returns to the Apex this Saturday for UFC Vegas 116, headlined by an interesting featherweight matchup between former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and rising contender Youssef Zalal. With Sterling looking to gain traction in a new division and Zalal on an eight-fight winning streak, the stakes are high before either man even enters the cage.

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And, as always, fight night is about more than just fists and finishes. Walkout music remains one of the most personal aspects of a fighter’s presentation. It perfectly captures their confidence, emotion, and individuality in the final moments before they battle it out in the Octagon. So, what songs could set the tone for UFC Vegas 116?

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Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal’s walkout songs

Aljamain Sterling has never limited himself to a single musical identity. Over the years, the former champion has experimented with several songs, including his own “Go Dumb” featuring Troy Grindz, to Lil Uzi Vert’s energetic anthem “Just Wanna Rock.”

That variety in options surely mirrors Aljamain Sterling’s personality: creative, unpredictable, and always at ease in front of the camera.

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Imago May 6, 2023, Newark, New Jersey, USA: ALJAMAIN STERLING poses after his win during Bantamweight Title bout against Henry Cejudo at Prudential Center in Newark. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20230506_zsp_r187_020 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Across the Octagon from him, Youssef Zalal feels starkly opposite as he exudes a calm yet equally confident vibe. The Moroccan fighter has previously walked out to Drake’s “Up All Night,” a smooth track that accurately represents the composure he brings to the Octagon. Given his recent momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising if he sticks with the same formula at UFC Vegas 116.

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With Aljamain Sterling’s flair and Youssef Zalal’s quiet confidence, the main event walkouts should carry a totally different vibe. However, the rest of the card has plenty of interesting musical choices too.

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Walkout songs for other UFC Vegas 116 fighters

In the co-main event, Norma Dumont enters with a six-fight win streak and has made “Techno Boxe” by Furacão 2000 her most recognizable walkout anthem. It’s bold, loud, and clearly Brazilian—perfect for a fighter who has slowly but surely established herself as a contender. She’s also tried out Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” but “Techno Boxe” is still her go-to song.

Her opponent, Joselyne Edwards, keeps it traditional with “Panama” by Ruben Blades, a fitting nod to her home country that gives her entrance a personal touch.

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Elsewhere on the card, Rafa Garcia has previously walked out to “El Cachanilla” by El Coyote y Su Banda, while Alexander Hernandez brings an entirely different attitude with Pimp C’s “Working the Wheel.”

Davey Grant embraces nostalgia and intensity with Kenny Loggins’ legendary “Danger Zone,” a walkout song designed for fight night drama.

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Montel Jackson‘s pick of Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” perfectly suits his contender mentality, while Raoni Barcelos has represented Brazil with tracks like “Ringue da Vida” and “Em Busca da Meta,” both by DJ Mumu do Tuiuti and MC Cabelinho.

Several names remain mysteries. Juan Adrian Martinetti makes his UFC debut without an established Octagon anthem, and Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and Ryan Spann don’t yet have clear walkout identities tied to their UFC careers.

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Still, from hip-hop and classic rock to Brazilian beats and cultural anthems, UFC Vegas 116 offers a broad mix of entrance music to set the mood before the cage door closes.