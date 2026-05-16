UFC Vegas 117 Undergoes Last-Minute Changes Ahead of Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Netflix Fight

The signs of MVP MMA’s impact on the sport have begun to show. And the UFC has moved quickly to respond. This Saturday, Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano will stream live on Netflix. Meanwhile, the UFC returns to Las Vegas with another Fight Night event of its own.

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In the main event of UFC Vegas 117, Arnold Allen takes on Melquizael Costa. But when it comes to mainstream appeal, the difference between the two cards is impossible to ignore. Most fans already know which event will dominate the conversation this weekend. And with MVP presenting its first real head-to-head challenge, the UFC has reportedly made several last-minute adjustments to strengthen its Vegas lineup.

According to Marcel Dorff, Rodolfo Bellato, and Trey Ogden have withdrawn from the event. And now, the UFC has chosen a couple of new signings to keep their opponents busy. Modestas Bukauskas, who was supposed to face Bellato, will now fight debutant Christian Edwards. Meanwhile, Thomas Gannt, who was set to face Ogden, will now fight debutant Artur Minev.

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Edwards is a former Bellator star who competed in the promotion eight times. He has since fought under a handful of promotional banners before hitting the jackpot by signing with the UFC. Minev, on the other hand, doesn’t have as much experience, but he remains undefeated before he makes his UFC debut.

Clearly, with the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card on the same weekend, the UFC wasn’t ready to degrade the Vegas card even further by cancelling two fights, especially since there is a lack of big names on the card already. In any case, the modifications to the Vegas card might not end there. Dorff has reported that the UFC might be looking for a replacement for Jeremiah Wells after Nicolas Dalby withdrew due to injury.

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But Rousey vs. Carano has taken a hit of its own.

Fighter snubs Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano for WOW FC

Former UFC star Muhammad Mokaev was originally scheduled to face Adriano Moraes on Saturday’s MVP MMA event. However, visa issues forced him to withdraw from the highly anticipated Netflix showcase. Instead of waiting for another major opportunity, Mokaev opted to return quickly.

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He has signed to fight Jorge Calvo at WOW 31 on June 6 in Spain. The matchup gives Mokaev another chance to stay active after going 3-0 since leaving the UFC in 2024. Calvo enters the fight after an eight-fight winning streak was snapped earlier this year.

It’s also worth noting that Ilia Topuria is a part-owner and prominent shareholder of the WOW FC (Way of Warrior) MMA organization.

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Mokaev’s exit from the promotion, however, doesn’t tip the balance in UFC’s favor. Whether they like it or not, most people will tune into Netflix, rather than Paramount. Which one will you choose?