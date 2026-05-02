UFC Vegas 118 Fight Canceled As Injury Leaves Matchmakers Scrambling for Replacement

Matchmakers for the UFC have been presented with an unexpected challenge ahead of UFC Vegas 118. The bantamweight fight between Jakub Wiklacz and Marcus McGhee has been called off due to an injury suffered by the Polish contender.

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Wiklacz provided the update, posting a photo of his arm in a sling and admitting that the setback was not something he saw coming.

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“The moment I didn’t expect has arrived,” he wrote in the caption. Injury prevents me from fighting and training for a while. I am now focused on recovery.

“I just need a moment to fix myself and come back even stronger. I will come back with double the force.”

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It was a heartbreaking announcement—not only because of the physical setback, but also because of the significance of this fight at this point in his UFC career. That is what makes it frustrating for both the fighter and the promoter.

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Jakub Wiklacz had quietly built serious momentum since arriving from KSW as a champion with a strong reputation. In his debut, he edged Patchy Mix before delivering a stunning last-second guillotine finish over Muin Gafurov.

A win over Marcus McGhee would have undoubtedly propelled him into ranked contention and exposed him to a much wider audience. Instead, momentum is halted once again—something that has happened previously in his career, when an injury robbed him of a significant opportunity against Jack Shore back in 2018.

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For the UFC, however, this does not necessarily mean the matchup is dead—it simply means the scramble begins. With time still left before June 6 at the UFC Apex, the promotion now has a chance to find ‘The Maniac’ a replacement and keep an important bantamweight showcase on the card headlined by Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim.

For Jakub Wiklacz, recovery is now the priority. As for the UFC, the clock is ticking. And even though the ‘Sin City’ card surely lost an interesting bout, it still managed to keep things interesting by adding a contest that features one of the most controversial figures in the sport.

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Bryce Mitchell continues his bantamweight run by facing Victor Henry at UFC Vegas 118

The late reshuffle at UFC Apex may have taken away one intriguing matchup in Jakub Wiklacz vs. Marcus McGhee, but it also quietly kept the card relevant by spotlighting one of the most divisive figures in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Bryce Mitchell has returned, and with him comes the type of attention that is rarely reserved for fighting alone.

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Inside the cage, however, the next step feels significant. The controversial 31-year-old’s move to bantamweight gave him new life as he defeated Said Nurmagomedov in his divisional debut, suggesting he could still be a factor despite a turbulent recent stretch.

Across from him is Victor Henry, a seasoned and awkward test whose style draws opponents into uncomfortable fights. This is not a matchup designed to generate buzz; rather, it is meant to prove whether Bryce Mitchell’s new chapter has true substance. That makes it quietly meaningful.

A win for ‘Thug Nasty’ would turn a great bantamweight performance into true momentum in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions. A win for Henry would serve as a reminder to everyone why veterans with grit and craft are still dangerous gatekeepers.

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In any case, UFC Vegas 118 now features another compelling storyline—because, although one bout was lost due to Jakub Wiklacz’s injury, another arrives with uncertainty, baggage, and just enough chaos to pique people’s interest.