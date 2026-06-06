UFC Vegas 118 Payouts: How Much Are Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim, Brendan Allen, and Others Earning?

Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim, Brendan Allen, and other stars will grace the Octagon at this weekend’s UFC Vegas 118. Looking at the lineup, it’s expected that there will be no shortage of entertainment on June 6. However, while the fighters prepare to put on a show for the audience, how much money they are going to earn for shedding blood, sweat, and possibly tears has also generated intrigue.

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As we’re just moments away from witnessing the exhilarating clashes at UFC Vegas 118, let’s take a look at the possible payouts for the main card fighters at this week’s Fight Night spectacle.

UFC Vegas 118: Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim payouts

For most of his career, Belal Muhammad has remained one of the most well-known welterweight fighters in the UFC. For this, the Palestinian-American has been receiving decent compensation from the promotion. But the former welterweight champ reportedly earned his first million when he defeated Leon Edwards at UFC 304. After that fight, Muhammad’s losing streak affected his payouts, too.

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‘Remember the Name’s payout is expected to be in the millions for his Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315, where he lost the 170 lbs belt. However, he reportedly earned approximately $300,000 for the Ian Garry clash at UFC Qatar, which was another significant loss. Because of that steep cut in payment, Muhammad could earn a similar amount for facing an up-and-comer like Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Vegas 118.

On the other hand, the Brazilian’s salary has reportedly ranged from $150,000 to $200,000. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that the promotion paid him at least $50,000 more to face the former welterweight champion, who is the biggest name he’s been scheduled to fight so far.

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Imago Belal Muhammad during the ceremonial weigh-ins during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Etihad Campus, SportCity, England on the 26 July 2024. Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-6349-0003

Now, with the headliners’ payouts clear, let’s turn our attention to what the other fighters on the main card could be making.

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Payouts for other main card fighters at this weekend’s Apex event

Following the big names in the headliner, Brendan Allen would be one of the well-recognized stars on the UFC Vegas 118 card. The Louisiana-based fighter has currently found a second wind in the 185 lbs division as he’s coming off two big victories against Marvin Vettori and Reinier de Ridder. For that, the promotion could pay him over $200,000 to fight Edmen Shahbazyan, who’d probably receive a $100,000 base salary.

That said, the most interesting name on this list would undoubtedly be Fares Ziam. According to İdman.Biz, the Frenchman received a staggering $210,000 to face Nazim Sadykhov, which was the total payout for that fight. In that sense, he’d also get somewhere around half of his previous total payout as his base salary to fight Tom Nolan on the UFC Vegas 118 main card. On the flip side, Nolan’s payouts are currently under wraps, but the Aussie has built an impressive 4-1 record inside the UFC, so he could easily get somewhere around $80,000.

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Then comes another star name on the card, Bryce Mitchell, who’s going to face Santiago Luna in a bantamweight bout. The Arkansas native’s reported pay was $216,000 against Kron Gracie at UFC 310, which is reportedly one of the highest payouts of his career. For his 135 lbs fight, the UFC would definitely pay something similar to that amount, as he’s not facing a well-known name. Unfortunately, Luna’s payouts are not widely reported, but since he’s only two fights into his UFC run and already fighting an established name, he could be making north of $50,000-$60,000 for this fight.

Lastly, Iwo Baraniewski’s last payout for a fight is also shrouded in mystery. But what we do know is that the Polish powerhouse has received two Performance Bonuses so far, totaling $150,000 (including one $50K bonus under ESPN). However, in terms of base salary, he could be earning around $40,000-$50,000. As for Junior Tafa, his payouts also aren’t public, despite being one of the more recognizable light heavyweight fighters among the hardcore audience.

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That said, with the UFC Vegas 118 fighters earning what looks like decent compensation, this weekend’s showdown could definitely improve those numbers in the future if they can put on a show for both the UFC and the viewers.