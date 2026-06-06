UFC Vegas 118 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim, Brendan Allen, and Others

This weekend, the UFC returns to the Apex with UFC Vegas 118, headlined by former champion Belal Muhammad and top contender Gabriel Bonfim in an exciting welterweight bout. While the event itself features exhilarating showdowns from top to bottom, the fact that it precedes the promotion’s ambitious UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14 elevates the stakes even further.

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Beyond the fights, the UFC Vegas 118 stars are also known for bringing out some banger music during their walkouts that gets the audience vibing. So let’s take a look at the songs Belal Muhammad, Gabriel Bonfim, and others have walked out to so far.

UFC Vegas 118: Entrance music of Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim

When it comes to entrance music, Belal Muhammad has remained loyal to his roots. The former welterweight champion has previously walked out to ‘My Blood is Palestinian’ by Dami Falasteeni and Mohammed Assaf, paying tribute to his country of origin. So, it’s likely that the Chicago native will once again use the same music for his walkout this weekend.

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On the flip side, Gabriel Bonfim’s walkout song reflects his faith. For his last fight, the Brazilian walked out to a gospel song named ‘Até Que O Senhor Venha’ by Davi Fernandes, Kaleb, and Josh, which translates to ‘Until the Lord Comes’. Before fighting Muhammad, the 28-year-old will likely draw positive vibes and inspiration from the faith-driven track as he looks to put on an impressive performance in the main event.

Imago February 13, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: Las Vegas, NV – February 13: Belal Muhammad interacts with media after the UFC 258 event at UFC Apex on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20210213_zsa_p175_020 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Now that we know what music the headliners are likely to come out to this weekend, let’s take a look at what the other fighters on the card have in terms of music taste.

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Walkout songs of other main card fighters at this weekend’s Apex event

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 118, Brendan Allen will face Edmen Shahbazyan in an anticipated middleweight bout. The Louisiana-based fighter has come out to the popular rap track ‘Fireman’ by Lil Wayne for most of his clashes. So, it’s expected that he will either choose the same song or another hip-hop number from the same artist. As for his opponent, Shahbazyan’s walkout track has been the hip-hop classic ‘Shook Ones Pt. II’ by Mobb Deep.

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Then comes French lightweight standout Fares Ziam, whose choice of walkout music is the French rap song ‘On L’a Pas Choisi’ by Lacrim. On the other hand, his adversary for the event, Tom Nolan, has used ‘Earthquake’ by Labrinth, an electronic crossover hip-hop track. Well, it seems the UFC Vegas 118 fighters definitely enjoy different variations of hip hop. However, Bryce Mitchell’s walkout song provides a twist to the selection.

Though the UFC star has produced some hip-hop songs himself, Mitchell’s choice of walkout music has been a country track, ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ by Rednex. But the entrance music of his opponent, Santiago Luna, is not widely known, and he’s not the only one.

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Unfortunately, French light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski’s walkout music remains a mystery, as details regarding the song or artist have not been publicly identified. But we hope that his entrance song becomes a hit at UFC Vegas 118. However, Justin Tafa, the man he is set to face at the Apex, has used ‘Dreaming’ by Scribe, which is once again a hip-hop track.

With many fighters choosing variations of hip hop for their entrance music, it will be interesting to see whether they change their current favorites or continue to stick with them.