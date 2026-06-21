UFC Vegas 119 Main Event Winner Addresses Dana White for Ruining His International Plans With Stoppage Win

Manel Kape just put an emphatic stop to Kyoji Horiguchi‘s redemption tour, and he made sure UFC brass knew about it right away. ‘StarBoy,’ who headlined UFC Vegas 119 at the Meta Apex, avenged his nearly decade-old loss to Horiguchi with a brutal flash knockout in the third round.

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And rather than simply celebrate a potential flyweight title opportunity, he used his post-fight interview to take a fun swipe at CEO Dana White for derailing the promotion’s international expansion plans.

“Shoutout to Hunter, shoutout to Dana, and one more time, I spoiled their thing, you know,” Kape said in the post-fight interview. “They wanna go to Japan, but if you wanna go to Japan, you have to come with my black cat Japanese.”

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The victory was the culmination of a grudge match running since the 2017 RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix semifinals, where the Japanese fighter choked out an inexperienced Manel Kape. This time, ‘Starboy’ proved that he was no longer a young kid.

After surviving a tactical chess match of hard calf kicks and fast level shifts from Kyoji Horiguchi in the first two rounds, Kape converted the third into a pure firefight. After slipping a kick, the 32-year-old bounced back up, rocked ‘Karate Kid’ with a powerful counter right hand, then sent Kyoji Horiguchi faceplanting on the canvas with a brutal follow-up uppercut.

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Manel Kape’s claim of “spoiling their thing” hits a very real corporate nerve for Dana White. Ahead of UFC 328, Tatsuro Taira was on the verge of becoming Japan’s first UFC champion until he was stopped by Joshua Van. At the time, Dana White openly told CBS Mornings about bringing a major event back to Japan.

“If this kid wins, we could go do a fight in Japan again,” he said.

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But with his plans derailed after the Japanese challenger lost the fight in the fifth round, Kyoji Horiguchi was the next big Japanese anchor the promotion wanted to use to justify a massive Tokyo return after UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami back in 2017, which only got a modest 502,000 viewers, which is on the lower side for UFC Fight Night cards.

So, by putting ‘The Karate Kid’ out cold, Manel Kape effectively snatched away the UFC’s localized promotional leverage in one single punch.

The UFC’s Asia expansion plans are in serious threat after UFC Vegas 119

Kyoji Horiguchi’s defeat has a significant impact on the UFC’s long-term strategy in Asia. Dana White has spent years executing a localized blueprint that includes large infrastructure investments, the ROAD TO UFC tournament system, and a major multi-year deal with Galaxy Entertainment Group to secure Fight Night events at the Galaxy Arena until 2029.

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However, the foundation of that Asian expansion has looked incredibly shaky lately. Just a few weeks ago, local Chinese fighters had a disastrous night in UFC Macau, derailing the promotion’s ambitious plans. Out of the seven homegrown fighters on the main card, Song Yadong became the only Chinese fighter to win that night after he submitted Deiveson Figueiredo.

The silver lining of that otherwise bleak Macau event is the fact that Japanese MMA fighter and former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura also ended up as one of the big winners of the night.

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Under pressure after losing his first two Octagon outings, Asakura resurrected his UFC career by obliterating Cameron Smotherman with a spectacular first-round knockout, earning a $100,000 performance bonus while giving the UFC a Japanese fighter they can back for their upcoming plans.

At UFC Vegas 119, the UFC was most likely aiming to build an unstoppable Japanese momentum train by combining Kai Asakura’s resurgence with a vintage Kyoji Horiguchi win at the Apex. Instead, Manel Kape utterly destroyed the script.

With no formal dates set for UFC Japan, the organization still has plenty of time to reconsider its options. If Dana White actually wants to dominate the Japanese market in the near future, he might just have to swallow his pride and book the show around ‘Starboy’ instead.