UFC Vegas 119 Octagon Girls: All About Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren’s Age, Relationship Status, and Salary

The UFC returned to the Apex tonight for UFC Vegas 119, following whatever last week’s White House spectacle was. Seriously, going from a South Lawn card to the familiar confines of the UFC Apex in Las Vegas seems like the sport as a whole taking a deep breath.

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In the main event, number 2-ranked flyweight Manel Kape will run it back against former title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi. Meanwhile, Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling will handle co-main event duties, but as always, there are familiar faces outside the cage.

Among them are UFC veterans Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren. Fans have seen them on countless cards over the years, but there’s much more to them than simply walking around the Octagon holding the round cards.

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Everything we know about Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren

Chrissy Blair has been around MMA long enough to witness the sport evolve in real time. Before joining the UFC in 2013, the 37-year-old began her career with Strikeforce.

That’s more than a decade of Octagon appearances, so she’s seen everything from the rise of women’s MMA under Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, the UFC’s current streaming era, to the massive night that took place at the White House.

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Funny enough, despite being the go-to name for the Dana White-led promotion for their biggest events and moments, Blair has often admitted that modeling wasn’t part of her original plan. Instead, she comes from an art and design background, and somehow led her to combat sports. It’s safe to say that things worked out pretty well.

Today, she has over 190,000 Instagram followers and is still one of the UFC’s most recognizable Octagon Girls. As for her romantic life? That is mostly a mystery. The 37-year-old wants to keep things private and let her work to speak for itself instead.

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As for Brookliyn Wren, she followed a different path to the UFC. Before joining the Dana White-led promotion in 2017, she had already established a modeling career in cities such as Las Vegas and New York. So, when she finally made it to the UFC, it didn’t feel like a random career change.

The 32-year-old has become one of the faces that UFC fans instantly recognize. She is often seen on big cards and has a strong Instagram following of over 123,000 people.

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According to several reports online, she is in a relationship, although there are little to no details available. Wren keeps her personal life private and posts primarily about modeling, business projects, and travel. Honestly, that’s probably part of the appeal. Fans know her, but not everything about her.

Net worth and salary of UFC Vegas 119 Octagon Girls

For the Octagon girls, appearances, sponsorships, modeling gigs, and social media deals are the most common sources of revenue. According to various reports, UFC Octagon Girls earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per event; however, bigger cards such as UFC Freedom 250 can push those figures much higher.

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Chrissy Blair appears to be the most financially stable of the two. Estimates of her net worth range from $1.5 million to $5 million as a result of her modeling career, wellness ventures, and premium content projects. In fact, according to some reports, her annual income could surpass a massive $400,000 when all her revenue streams are combined.

Compared to the veteran, what Brookliyn Wren brings home may seem small, as she earns around $24,000 to $30,000 a year. However, it is worth noting that this is probably just one piece of the puzzle. Modeling campaigns and brand deals also contribute significantly to her overall earnings.

The UFC has changed a lot over the years, and so has the role of the Octagon Girls. Fighters will undoubtedly be the main attraction. However, Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren have quietly become a part of the experience as well. And tonight, at UFC Vegas 119, they’re there as the lights came on and another exciting fight night began.