UFC Vegas 119 Payouts: How Much Will Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, Navajo Sterling, and Others Earn?

After a massive night at the White House, the UFC returns to the Apex on Saturday, June 20 for UFC Vegas 119, which will feature a highly anticipated flyweight main event between Manel Kape and former title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi. But that’s not all, as the card also includes an exciting mix of contenders, veterans, and rising stars all looking to make a statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As always, while the UFC doesn’t officially reveal fighter pay, previous purses and disclosed wages do provide a good indication of what fighters may expect to make. So, how much money will the stars of UFC Vegas 119 take home with them? Let’s have a look.

Manel Kape’s and Kyoji Horiguchi’s payout at UFC Vegas 119

Manel Kape hasn’t fought for UFC gold yet, but his recent performances have elevated him to the top tier of flyweight earnings. The Portuguese-Angolan fighter received around $151,000 at UFC 293, including a Fight of the Night bonus. Even in lower-profile fights, such as his showdown with Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304, Kape reportedly earned over $90,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers have only increased for ‘StarBoy.’ According to reports, the number 2-ranked flyweight currently earns more than $350,000 in show money and approximately $21,000 in sponsorships.

Manel Kape reportedly earned between $370,000 and $420,000 for his knockout win over Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112, which included a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. So, for UFC Vegas 119, another payout in that ballpark seems extremely likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 3, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 3: Manel Kape poses on the scale during the UFC Vegas 44: Aldo v Font Weigh-in at UFC Apex on December 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20211203_zsa_p175_088 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Kyoji Horiguchi, meanwhile, returned to the UFC in late 2025 and quickly reminded fans why he is one of the world’s top flyweights. His submission win over Tagir Ulanbekov won him a $50,000 bonus, and his victory against Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 113 solidified his standing in the division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his Rizin and Bellator championship credentials, Horiguchi is likely to earn between $100,000 and $200,000 for this fight, with bonus money very much on the table.

Payouts of other fighters on the UFC Vegas 119 card

Veteran light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba is one of the UFC’s most experienced fighters. ‘The Hulk’ reportedly received approximately $190,000 for his submission win over Ibo Aslan at UFC Seattle. And now, his UFC Vegas 119 payout is expected to be between $200,000 and $300,000, based on his more than 20 UFC appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Navajo Stirling received $60,000 ($30,000 to show and $30,000 to win) for defeating Bruno Lopes earlier this year at UFC Seattle. Unless his contract has changed dramatically, fans should expect him to earn about the same amount this weekend.

Hyder Amil‘s specific contract is unknown, although compliance records show he received $4,000 in sponsorship pay during UFC Fight Night 236. With five UFC fights under his belt, the figure is sure to go up to roughly $4,500. Combined with his show money and win bonus, Amil is expected to earn between $24,000 and $30,000 at UFC Vegas 119.

His opponent, Christian Rodriguez‘s slightly higher on the pay scale. Despite coming off a two-fight losing run, ‘CeeRod’ has already made nine UFC appearances. He received a $6,000 compliance payout in his previous fight, and his total earnings for this fight might range between $40,000 and $45,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Melsik Baghdasaryan earned around $35,000 in his last outing and is expected to receive a similar amount. Newbie fighter Murtazali Magomedov, meanwhile, is likely to compete on a standard entry-level contract worth roughly $24,000.

Vinicius Oliveira has been one of the promotion’s standout prospects. His flying-knee knockout of Bernardo Sopaj earned him $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win, and two bonuses totalling $100,000. Since then, victories over Ricky Simon, Said Nurmagomedov, and Kyler Phillips have brought his total UFC earnings to approximately $338,000.

Despite losing to Mario Bautista in his debut UFC main event, ‘Lok Dog’ is set to earn between $35,000 and $40,000 at UFC Vegas 119.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Andre Lima and Kevin Borjas‘ clash is a little more intriguing. Lima received approximately $32,000 in total, including sponsorship money, for his submission win over Daniel Barez. This time, he is projected to receive a similar sum, with an added bonus because Borjas missed weight by 3 lbs and will be giving up 30% of his pay to Lima.

‘El Gallo Negro,’ meanwhile, is still signed to a lower-tier UFC contract. Preliminary fighters normally earn between $12,000 and $24,000 per event, plus an equal win bonus and approximately $4,000 in compliance pay. However, after missing weight by three pounds, Kevin Borjas will have to surrender a portion of his purse to his opponent.

As always, these numbers are estimates based on publicly available data and prior disclosures. Actual fighter salary varies depending on bonuses, sponsorship deals, locker-room incentives, and undisclosed contract terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, UFC Vegas 119 presents a similar financial picture: veterans cashing in on years of experience, contenders moving up the pay scale, and young prospects hoping that one big performance changes everything.