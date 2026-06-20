UFC Vegas 119 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, Ion Cutelaba, and Others

Following a groundbreaking show at the White House last week, the promotion is back at their trusted Apex in Las Vegas with UFC Vegas 119 tonight, and from all indications, the card has pretty much flown under the radar. In a fight card featuring 12 bouts, top flyweight contender Manel Kape returns to face veteran Kyoji Horiguchi in a high-stakes headliner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The card also holds an exciting light heavyweight fight between Ion Cutelaba and Navajo Stirling in the co-main event. Even though the card follows the UFC’s once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, this Fight Night could actually be one of those sleeper cards that may not look much on paper but could end up delivering. But before the event goes live, let’s take a look at the various walkout songs used by the UFC Vegas 119 fighters in the past to get a sense of what they’ll be using tonight.

UFC Vegas 119: Walkout songs of Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, Ion Cutelaba, and Navajo Stirling

At present, Manel Kape remains one of the most vicious strikers in the flyweight division. The Portuguese powerhouse got the better of Brandon Royval last time at UFC Vegas 112 with a crushing right hook. So, matching his fighting style, the No.2-ranked flyweight also uses the fusion track “Minha Terra” by Supa Squad feat. Mariza & Apollo G, and he has stuck with the tune for most of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Japanese combat veteran Kyoji Horiguchi has used ‘My Time’ by Fabolous. Following his Rizin career, the 35-year-old has found a second wind in Dana White’s promotion by defeating stellar challengers like Tagir Ulanbekov and Amir Albazi. In that case, we might see another classic Horiguchi battle against Kape at UFC Vegas 119.

In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba is back after an impressive mounted guillotine choke win over Omar Sy in his last fight. He will face Israel Adesanya’s teammate, Navajo Stirling, who is 4-0 in the UFC and currently undefeated. Cutelaba has mostly preferred the ethnorock track ‘Doina Haiducului’ by Zdob si Zdub for his walkout, while not much is known about Stirling’s entrance music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after the main and the co-main event, let’s take a look at the other fighters’ entrance music on the UFC Vegas 119 main card.

Entrance songs of the other main card fighters on this weekend’s Apex card

Down the card, an anticipated featherweight bout between Christian Rodriguez and Hyder Amil has been scheduled for the event. While Rodriguez has repeatedly used Bad Bunny’s “Ram Pam Pam” as his entrance music, Amil has walked out to “Yay Area” by E-40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following them, Melsik Baghdasaryan is also known for his famous walkout song, “Master Klass 2020” by Joni Dhol, though he appears to have changed his entrance music a few times throughout his career. As for his undefeated opponent, Murtazali Magomedov, he earned a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025. The UFC Vegas 119 event will mark his promotional debut in a featherweight bout. In that case, we will soon find out what walkout music the Kyrgyzstani prospect plans to use.

At last comes the main card openers, with UFC veteran Andre Fili welcoming former bantamweight Vinicius Oliveira to the featherweight division. In terms of entrance music, Fili has previously used ‘Open The Gate’ by Zach Bryan, while Oliveira has walked out to the Brazilian rap track ‘Fenomenal’ featuring rapper B-Dynamitze.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, with UFC Vegas 119 all set to take place this weekend, the card overall is looking pretty decent. So, it will be interesting to see whether the fighters can follow up the intensity and viciousness displayed at the White House and keep the audience’s attention inside the UFC Apex.