UFC Vegas 120 Fan Wearing Custom Airport Arrest Moment T-Shirt Grabs Dustin Poirier’s Attention

Dustin Poirier may have believed that the buzz surrounding his infamous airport arrest would eventually fade. Apparently, that’s not quite the case. Instead, the former UFC lightweight title contender was in attendance at UFC Vegas 120 this weekend when a fan decided to take things to the next level.

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Arriving at the Meta Apex, the fan in question decided to wear a custom T-shirt featuring the viral image from Dustin Poirier’s June airport arrest. And as expected, when former UFC fighter Alan Jouban noticed what the fan was wearing, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

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“What da helly @dustinpoirier,” Jouban wrote while sharing a video of Dustin Poirier standing with the fan, as the fan flaunted his shirt in the video that was later uploaded to the former fighter’s Instagram Stories.

And well, Dustin Poirier clearly appreciated the creativity. Apart from greeting the fan, the Louisiana native didn’t just respond with a comment on the Instagram story, but ‘The Diamond’ instead reposted Jouban’s story on his own Instagram, proving that he is taking the whole thing in good humor.

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And to be fair, it’s hard to deny that Dustin Poirier’s arrest has led to one of the most popular MMA memes of the year.

Imago NEW YORK CITY, NY – NOVEMBER 12: L-R Dustin Poirier looks on during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121091204_UFC281_MAIN

On June 21, the former UFC fighter was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after police were alerted about an intoxicated passenger who had supposedly been denied boarding on a Delta flight.

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Bodycam footage from the incident at the gate went viral, showing ‘The Diamond’ clearly inebriated while arguing with the responding officer and challenging him to a fight.

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“I’ll fight you right now. I’ll go with you right now. Let’s go,” Poirier said while removing his backpack. “It’s gon’ be bad. It’s gon’ be bad my n—–.”

What followed was essentially the internet doing what it does best. The video quickly went viral online, leading Bud Light to pull out their sponsorship, and Dustin Poirier’s words somehow became a meme on social media.

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So now, watching a fan walk into the UFC’s own building wearing the incident on a T-shirt in front of Poirier was most likely one of those moments when even ‘The Diamond’ could do little more than laugh about it.

After all, this isn’t the first time a fighter became a meme for all the wrong reasons. As former UFC fighter Tony Ferguson went on an 8-fight losing streak that physically and mentally broke a beloved legend, fight fans coped with his tragic career decline by writing absurd, mythical fictional jokes about his training habits, leading to the “Type of guy” memes.

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But there’s another reason why Dustin Poirier was also in attendance at UFC Vegas 120, as he wasn’t hanging around the Meta Apex simply for the laughs.

Dustin Poirier is back in the UFC corner for Mateusz Gamrot

Instead of simply seeing how fans memed him, the former UFC fighter was actually there in Las Vegas to support his longtime American Top Team teammate Mateusz Gamrot, who’s headlining UFC Vegas 120 against Australia’s rising lightweight Quillan Salkilld.

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Dustin Poirier has been a very strong supporter of Gamrot for some time, and ‘Gamer’ has previously mentioned how much he appreciates having the former interim lightweight champion around. In fact, he had already revealed that ‘The Diamond’ told him he wanted to be there for the fight.

“Energy,” Gamrot stated when asked what he had taken away from training with the former interim champion during an interview with Full Send MMA. “He has crazy energy always, great attitude every day.

“He text me the other day saying he wants to come to my fight this Saturday in Las Vegas. I text him back, ‘Bro, if you come, you give me 100 percent more power for attitude.’”

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And well, the Polish lightweight simply wasn’t joking about how much Dustin Poirier’s presence truly means to him.

“If Dustin comes to this fight, bro, I am immortal,” Mateusz Gamrot added.

Now that’s some serious confidence. And he surely will need it all as Gamrot enters the fight seeking to expand on his submission victory over Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327, while Quillan Salkilld arrives with a perfect 5-0 UFC record and a 12-bout winning streak overall.

With Poirier watching from cageside, ‘Gamer’ now has plenty of motivation to deliver. And somewhere in the building, one fan apparently felt that the best way to show his support for the former BMF champion was to remind everyone about the one night ‘The Diamond’ probably wants the internet to forget.