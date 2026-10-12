UFC Vegas 122 Fighter Lands in Hospital After Controversial Win

Yesterday, Loopy Godinez earned a comeback unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Souza at UFC Vegas 122. However, her win quickly became controversial, with many disagreeing with the judges’ scorecards. Despite the ongoing debate over Godinez’s win, the 33-year-old couldn’t escape a trip to the hospital.

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MMA Mania confirmed that the UFC transported Loopy Godinez to a hospital in Las Vegas for precautionary CT scans of her head and face right after her bloody battle with Ketlen Souza. The outlet reported that she was the only fighter from UFC Vegas 122 to receive medical attention.

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That factor remains surprising because other fighters also suffered significant injuries during yesterday’s event. For instance, Alice Pereira secured a TKO victory after her opponent, Darya Zheleznyakova, took retirement because of a cut on her forehead. We don’t know whether the Russian fighter was also transferred to the hospital. Plus, there were other knockouts on the card.

Godinez’s condition would be clear if she or her team decides to make the reports public. However, Souza hit her with 45 significant head strikes during their 117 lbs catchweight bout (Souza missed the strawweight non-title limit by 1 pound), leaving her nose bloodied and explaining why the promotion sent her to get her face and head checked.

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Imago March 29, 2025, Mexico City, Mexico, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Loopy Godinez and Julia Polastri meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Fight Night – Moreno vs Erceg at Arena CDMX on March 29, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico /PxImages Mexico City, Mexico United States – ZUMAp175 20250329_zsa_p175_338 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Sending fighters to the hospital for precautionary scans is a standard procedure the UFC follows after an event. Fighters often require a thorough medical checkup to determine whether any damage has occurred, especially after a devastating knockout or an all-out brawl.

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One of those scary instances just happened last month.

In late September, the UFC sent Raoni Barcelos to the hospital after he horrifically went unconscious during the 5th round against Raul Rosas Jr. at the UFC Vegas 121 main event. Barcelos was placed in a Level-1 trauma center, where he recovered under the supervision of specialized doctors.

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The UFC also sent Court McGee, Andrey Pulyaev, and Bruce Whitehead to the hospital for precautionary checks after their bouts at UFC 332 held on October 3rd in Salt Lake City, Utah.

For Godinez, however, this seems to be the first time she was transported to the hospital after a fight. Previously, she received a 30-day suspension for her fight against Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295.

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While we wait for further updates about Loopy Godinez’s medical condition, her fight against Ketlen Souza turned into a matter of contention after the bout ended in a massive controversy.

Ketlen Souza’s manager threatens to appeal Loopy Godinez’s UFC Vegas 122 victory

Loopy Godinez and her opponent Ketlen Souza produced an exhilarating showdown last night at the Meta Apex. Both fighters exchanged strikes, but the damage on the Mexican fighter’s face was apparent. After 15 minutes of action, Souza’s corner likely thought they had done enough to score a victory. However, the scorecards shattered their expectations.

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The judges declared Godinez the winner via unanimous decision, awarding her 29-28 on all three scorecards. Souza’s corner was left fuming after the decision was announced, to the point that her manager, Alex Davis, threatened to appeal the decision to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“This time, I am appealing,” Davis wrote on X. “Someone must stand up to this kind of thing!”

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It’s highly unlikely that the commission would overrule the decision unless the evidence meets its requirements. However, it’s also true that most of the media scorecards agreed Souza won the fight, though the round-by-round stats were close.

While the controversy surrounding the fight is still alive and fresh, Loopy Godinez has been declared the winner, and it seems the ruling will stand, much to the dismay of the Brazilian’s team.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Godinez has suffered any long-term injury that would affect the timeline of her comeback or whether she gets cleared by the doctor and returns to competition once again.