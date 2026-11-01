UFC Vegas 123 Bout Ends in Doctor Stoppage as Fighter Suffers Brutal Cut

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani turned UFC Vegas 123 into an A-rated slasher nightmare on Halloween night, and Farman Hasanov got stuck playing the victim. What started as a welterweight showdown quickly turned into a bloodbath at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, with ‘Mufasa’ dishing out some seriously nasty damage. By the time the referee stepped in, Hasanov’s face was a bloody mess, and his eyebrow was practically hanging off his eye!

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Yes, the fight had gone from competitive scrap to something straight out of a horror movie. Things got especially ugly in the second round, when Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani started landing sharp jabs and thudding right hooks at will. With around two minutes left on the clock, the American backed Farman Hasanov against the fence and unleashed a vicious barrage that left the Azerbaijani fighter badly busted up.

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‘The Lion’ wasn’t about to go down without a fight, though. Despite getting battered and bloodied, the Azerbaijani kept firing back and showed some serious heart. Lebosnoyani even seemed to take his foot off the gas a little in the closing seconds of the second round, giving Farman Hasanov a few precious moments to catch his breath and regroup.

But the damage was already done, and things weren’t exactly looking pretty when the fighters came out for the third. Hasanov’s corner had every reason to consider pulling the plug between rounds, but they decided to let their man keep fighting in the hope of a miracle comeback.

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‘The Lion’ continued throwing bombs and desperately hunted for that one shot that could turn everything around. The problem? Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani was still calling the shots, and Hasanov was running out of ways to turn the tide.

Eventually, referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough of the sqeamish sight and called in the cageside doctor to check out the nasty cut above Farman Hasanov’s eye. After taking a look at the almost hanging eyebrow, the doctor decided that Hasanov couldn’t safely continue, bringing the bloody battle to an end.

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Hasanov clearly wasn’t happy about the call, but with the damage piling up on his face, there wasn’t much room to argue. His night was over, whether he liked it or not. For Lebosnoyani, though, it was another big win and a major step forward in his UFC career.

The win pushed Lebosnoyani to 3-0 inside the Octagon after he earned his UFC contract through the 2025 season of Dana White’s Contender Series. After back-to-back decision wins, the welterweight finally delivered the kind of finish that had been missing from his UFC résumé.

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And somehow, the bloodbath at UFC Vegas 123 didn’t end at Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani and Farman Hasanov. Another welterweight scrap on the card also went sideways after a fighter suffered some nasty facial damage, forcing officials to call in the doctor. Apparently, Halloween night had a whole lot more horror in store for the fighters at the Meta APEX.

Theodor Berggren suffers a split lip defeat at UFC Vegas 123

Turns out, ‘Mufasa’ and ‘The Lion’ weren’t the only ones caught in UFC Vegas 123’s Halloween horror show, as even ‘Simba’ joined the list. Theodor Berggren’s hunt for his first UFC win went horribly wrong after Rodrigo Sezinando busted him up so badly that the doctor had to call it quits.

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The Brazilian walked away with a TKO win at the Meta APEX on October 31, with the official stoppage coming at 5:00 in the second round. Yes, the third round never even happened. Sezinando had slowly started taking over the fight with his grappling, keeping ‘Simba’ busy on the ground before unleashing a nasty elbow late in the second round.

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The strike left the 26-year-old with a gruesome split lip, and things quickly went south from there. Back in his corner, Theodor Berggren had to undergo a medical check, and once the cageside doctor got a look at the damage, that was it. Fight over, first UFC win still out of reach, and another matchup at UFC Vegas 123 ending in a medical stoppage.

For Rodrigo Sezinando, this was a massive relief after a rough start to life in the UFC. The Brazilian finally got his first Octagon win after coming up short in the welterweight final of The Ultimate Fighter 33 while being a part of Team Daniel Cormier. Berggren, meanwhile, was desperate to get back on track after his UFC debut went south against Donchenko in June.

UFC Vegas 123 delivered its fair share of Halloween chaos, but these stoppages were a brutal reminder that sometimes the scariest part of fighting is knowing when it has to end. No fighter wants to hear the doctor call it quits, but walking away in one piece matters a whole lot more than fighting through an injury just to prove a point.