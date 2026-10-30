UFC Vegas 124 Gets New Main Event as Sean Brady Pulls Out Due to Injury

UFC’s return to the Meta Apex next month has undergone a seismic change. Nine days before the event gets underway, Sean Brady withdrew from the main event bout against Gabriel Bonfim due to a knee injury. As a result, the UFC was compelled to introduce a new headliner, and they secured one in a race against time.

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As per Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana on X, the matchmakers finalized a heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Waldo Cortes Acosta as a short-notice main event for UFC Vegas 124 scheduled to take place on November 7, 2026.

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For now, it is not clear whether the UFC has asked Gabriel Bonfim to fight a replacement opponent before scrapping the UFC Vegas 124 headliner entirely. However, the promotion interestingly chose to book a new main event bout for the event instead of promoting another fight from the main card.

The decision was perhaps rooted in the UFC struggling to find a credible ranked opponent for Bonfim. Though there are contenders in the division, like Jack Della Maddalena and Uros Medic, getting them to 170 pounds in nine days would have been a very tough task to pull off successfully.

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Imago December 2, 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, United States: Austin, TX- Sean Brady during his fight in Welterweight Bout during UFC FIGHT NIGHT event at Moody Center, Austin United States AUSTIN United States – ZUMAr187 20231202_zsp_r187_035 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Owing to these complexities, the UFC decided to cancel the headliner completely, with MMA Fighting’s report confirming that the UFC would reschedule Bonfim for a later event.

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Indeed, a Walker vs. Cortes Acosta showdown lacks the title implications of UFC Vegas 124’s original main event, but the clash definitely has enough significance for the heavyweight division’s development.

Following his split decision loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC 327 in April, Johnny Walker decided to move up to heavyweight. He made his 265-pound debut against Mick Parkin at UFC 332 on October 3 and scored a vicious first-round knockout with a knee. In that case, Walker would return to fight Acosta in just over a month.

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On the other hand, Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s campaign this year has remained a lackluster affair. The Dominican Republic fighter had a dream run in 2025, fighting five times and winning four of them. For a moment, it seemed like Cortes-Acosta would contend for a title shot.

However, ‘Salsa Boy’s win streak derailed this year with him going 1-2 so far. His only win came against Derrick Lewis at UFC 324 in January 2026.

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For Walker, a win over Cortes Acosta would firmly place him at No. 8 in the heavyweight division. But that does not mean Acosta would leave without anything to gain.

The Dominican fighter has a chance to finally end the year with a 2-2 record, and that too with a win over one of the better-known fighters in the promotion. Plus, Acosta would remain in the top 10 and aim for higher-ranked matchups.

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That said, while UFC Vegas 124 will move on with a new and exciting main event, Sean Brady has finally broken his silence on the severity of his knee injury.

Sean Brady details injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC Vegas 124

Despite the UFC’s Fight Night event in November finding a new headliner, the mystery behind Sean Brady’s knee injury has continued to intrigue the fans. Finally, the No. 5-ranked welterweight opened up about what actually happened.

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Speaking on The BradyBags Show, Brady revealed that he suffered a knee injury during training and initially thought it was a minor case of swelling. However, he later experienced pain in his knee area and realized it was an infection.

“So last week, Tuesday, I practiced in the morning,” Brady said. “Everything was going completely fine. By nighttime, I was going to do my next workout. I jumped on my bike. My knee was a little bit swollen afterwards. By 9 o’clock at night, I couldn’t walk. So, that’s Tuesday.

“Wednesday morning, I already knew because I’ve been in this situation before, like I’ve dealt with bursitis and s–t, and I knew this wasn’t bursitis – I knew it was an infection.”

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Reflecting further on his ordeal, Brady said his condition worsened pretty quickly, and he immediately went to the hospital for a checkup. The doctors subsequently put him on medication and treated him with an IV. Later, he explained that the doctors confirmed his injury developed into a staph infection and kept him three days in a medical facility.

“So, I knew right away from dealing with my arm and my leg, the feeling that you get, it’s just different. It’s just a different pain. Like, I could barely walk. So, Wednesday morning, 6 a.m., first thing I do, I got to the hospital, and they start drawing blood, doing everything. They put me on IV antibiotics.

“They have to wait for bacteria to grow, so it takes like two days for it to grow. So, I had to obviously stay in the hospital. I was there for three days. But it started to come back that it was growing staph.”

Judging by Brady’s condition, it is evident that he could not fight before the event took place on November 7th. But this is not the first time the Philly native has pulled out of a fight.

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Most notably, Brady withdrew from a 2021 fight against Kevin Lee because of a foot infection. Two years later, the welterweight contender also pulled out against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290 due to a severe case of septic bursitis in his elbow.

The latest withdrawal just added to Sean Brady’s history of facing setbacks before an important fight.