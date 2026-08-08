UFC Vegas 120 Payouts: How Much Are Mateusz Gamrot, Quillan Salkilld, Diego Ferreira, and Others Expected to Earn?

UFC Vegas 120 arrives tonight with money questions surrounding its biggest names. Mateusz Gamrot headlines against Australia’s rising Quillan Salkilld at Meta APEX. The event takes place Saturday, August 8, in Las Vegas. UFC confirms Gamrot remains ranked eighth entering tonight’s lightweight main event. The paycheck figures, however, remain largely private before fight night. Here is what past salaries and current estimates suggest.

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Have the official UFC Vegas 120 Fighter payouts been confirmed?

No official UFC Vegas 120 fighter payouts have been confirmed yet. The UFC does not routinely publish complete fighter purses itself. Nevada’s current rules also complicate the old salary-disclosure expectation. Nevada previously released many UFC salary figures after events.

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However, regulatory changes made most Nevada commission information private. Therefore, no guaranteed 24-hour disclosure should be expected tonight. Any figures circulating now should be treated as estimates. They may also exclude bonuses, sponsorships, or private payments.

How much is Mateusz Gamrot expected to earn?

Gamrot enters tonight with a 26-4 professional record. The UFC currently ranks him eighth among lightweight contenders. His recent results explain why his contract value has climbed. He submitted Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327 in April. That victory followed wins over Ludovit Klein and Rafael dos Anjos. His UFC record now includes several major lightweight victories.

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Past reports placed Gamrot’s Rafael dos Anjos payout around $186,000. Other reports estimated that payment was above $250,000. Those differences show why unofficial salary figures need caution. His reported UFC 305 payout against Dan Hooker reached $121,000.

That figure covered the disclosed fight compensation reported at the time. He lost that fight through a split decision. Tonight’s headliner should command more than that earlier figure. A reasonable estimate places Gamrot around $200,000 to $300,000 tonight. His actual total could rise through bonuses or contractual incentives.

How much is Quillan Salkilld expected to earn?

Salkilld enters tonight carrying enormous momentum and growing earning power. The Australian owns a 12-1 professional record entering the matchup. UFC records show five UFC victories from five appearances. Four of those UFC performances reportedly earned Performance bonuses. Each Performance bonus currently pays $50,000. That means he has collected $200,000 through those bonuses alone.

His UFC debut against Anshul Jubli lasted only 19 seconds. He earned $50,000 for that Performance of the Night finish. Reported base pay from his early UFC fights remained modest. One report placed his Jubli purse around $12,000 before bonuses. Another listed similar early-contract compensation against Yanal Ashmouz.

Tonight represents another major opportunity for Salkilld’s earning power. His estimated purse likely sits between $60,000 and $120,000. A victory bonus could push that figure higher.



How much are Diego Ferreira and Darren Elkins expected to earn?

Diego Ferreira brings more than a decade of UFC experience tonight. The Brazilian owns a 19-7 record entering his Quarantillo matchup. His recent UFC run included losses before defeating Alexander Hernandez. Ferreira has also collected notable Performance bonuses during his UFC career.



His veteran status should keep his contract above entry-level territory. Reports have estimated his UFC Vegas 120 payout around $316,000. That figure should remain classified as an estimate, not a confirmed salary. His expected base could sit near $150,000 before additional earnings.

Darren Elkins enters tonight’s fight carrying a different kind of value. The veteran has spent years building his UFC reputation. Tonight marks his planned final professional fight against Yadier del Valle. His durability made him a familiar face across the featherweight division.

Elkins has also benefited from UFC’s veteran promotional payment structure. Reports have previously shown him receiving substantial event compensation. His UFC Vegas 120 estimate reaches roughly $421,000. That projection likely includes veteran pay and potential performance incentives. It remains an estimate until reliable financial documentation appears.

How do UFC Apex Fight Night cards typically pay?

Apex cards usually feature smaller purses than major arena events. The Meta APEX provides UFC with a controlled production environment. Entry-level fighters commonly earn around $12,000 to show. Their contracts can include matching win bonuses. Mid-level fighters often command significantly higher guaranteed amounts. Established veterans can reach six-figure disclosed compensation. Main-event contracts vary widely according to ranking and negotiating power.

Performance bonuses can dramatically change those calculations. UFC’s standard Performance bonuses remain $50,000 per recipient. Salkilld’s career already shows that impact clearly. Four such bonuses have added $200,000 to his UFC earnings. Gamrot’s veteran contract gives him a stronger starting position. Elkins’ longevity similarly separates his pay from newer fighters.

UFC Vegas 120 therefore presents several different financial stories tonight. Gamrot represents established contender money built through years of progression. Salkilld represents rapid growth powered by spectacular UFC performances. Ferreira carries veteran value earned through a long promotional run. Elkins brings longevity into his final Octagon appearance. The final numbers will depend upon contracts and additional incentives. Until then, these figures remain informed estimates rather than official payouts.