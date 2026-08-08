UFC Vegas 120 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Mateusz Gamrot, Quillan Salkilld, Diego Ferreira, and Others 

Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld may be meeting inside the Octagon tonight, but their walkout songs offer a glimpse into two very different sides of the fight game. Gamrot carries the pride of Poland, while Salkilld brings the energy of Perth’s rising MMA scene. Meanwhile, Diego Ferreira and Darren Elkins have spent years building their UFC legacies, with their walkout choices becoming part of their journeys along the way. From familiar anthems to personal favorites, here’s a look at the songs these four fighters have chosen to soundtrack their walks to the Octagon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What song does Mateusz Gamrot walk out to?

Mateusz Gamrot has previously walked out to “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark.” Fall Out Boy provides the soundtrack for Gamrot’s explosive UFC entrance. The track appeared during his UFC Fight Night 199 appearance. Its dark energy matched his relentless wrestling and scrambling style perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He arrived in the UFC after becoming KSW’s lightweight champion earlier. He also captured KSW’s featherweight championship during his European run. That journey helped shape his identity before reaching UFC competition. His music choices have not followed one single national anthem.

Instead, they often lean toward energetic tracks built for impact. A recent walkout recording again lists Fall Out Boy’s track. Tonight’s exact selection, however, remains unconfirmed before the event begins. That means “Light Em Up” remains the safest documented answer available.

ADVERTISEMENT

What song does Quillan Salkilld walk out to?

Quillan Salkilld has already found a signature song for major UFC moments. He walks toward the Octagon to “Black Betty” by Ram Jam. Salkilld personally discussed that choice before fighting in Perth. He expected the crowd to roar during that familiar Australian fight-night entrance. The song fits his aggressive style and increasingly confident public personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

He trains at Luistro Combat Academy in Perth, Western Australia. His UFC rise has been remarkably quick since entering through the Contender Series. He has collected four straight UFC victories before tonight’s main event. Three victories came through first-round finishes during that rapid rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same song therefore carries growing meaning with every appearance. There is no reliable public record listing every previous Salkilld walkout. Still, “Black Betty” clearly became his recognizable UFC entrance choice. Tonight’s Las Vegas walk should provide another test for that tradition.



What song does Diego Ferreira walk out to?

Diego Ferreira has used several memorable songs during his UFC career. One documented choice was Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” at UFC 242. Ferreira later used Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” during another UFC appearance. Sherdog documented that selection during UFC Fight Night 199. He even became associated with “Footloose” beyond simply entering fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherdog previously recognized Ferreira’s walkout music as especially memorable among fighters. Those choices show Ferreira has never stayed locked into one soundtrack. His songs often carry personality rather than a strict national theme. Tonight’s exact walkout song has not been reliably confirmed publicly beforehand. That leaves fans waiting for the arena speakers to reveal everything.

What song does Darren Elkins walk out to tonight?

Darren Elkins has spent more than fifteen years making that walk. His documented UFC entrances include several very different rock classics. He previously walked out to Linkin Park’s “Bleed It Out.” He also used AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” during UFC Fight Night 199. UFC itself previously listed “Bleed It Out” among Elkins’ walkout songs. Those choices fit a veteran known for surviving brutal exchanges repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight carries extra weight because Elkins plans to retire afterward. His final entrance therefore becomes more meaningful than another routine walk. Whether he chooses rock again remains unknown before tonight’s official introductions. Whatever plays, this will be Elkins’ final UFC soundtrack moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the walkout songs for the rest of UFC Vegas 120?

While several UFC Vegas 120 fighters have not publicly revealed their walkout songs for tonight, some of their previously documented entrance music gives fans an idea of what they could hear when the lights go down. Steven Asplund, Guilherme Pat, Bruno Lopes, and Diyar Nurgozhay do not have reliable current walkout songs publicly documented for this event.

The same goes for Jose Montanha, Louie Sutherland, Richie Miranda, Manoel Sousa, Juliana Miller, Ravena Oliveira, Gigi Canuto, and Carol Foro, leaving their selections a mystery until they make the walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, a few fighters on the card have recognizable walkout histories. Quillan Salkilld has previously identified “Black Betty” by Ram Jam as his walkout song, while Mateusz Gamrot has used Fall Out Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” for his UFC entrances.

Diego Ferreira has also previously walked out to Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose,” while Darren Elkins has used AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”

There is also a late change to the card involving Miles Johns. Jessie Rosas was medically removed, with Gianni Vásquez stepping in as his replacement, meaning Rosas will no longer have a walkout at UFC Vegas 120. With so many current selections still under wraps, fans may have to wait until the arena lights drop to find out which songs ultimately make the soundtrack for the rest of the card.