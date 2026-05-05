UFC Vet Silences Disgruntled Gambler With Brutal Response Following Perth Defeat

Tim Elliott has spent far too many years in the fight game to be rattled by angry strangers online. He has fought champions, challenged for UFC gold, traveled around the world to compete, and established himself as one of flyweight’s toughest veterans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, when a spiteful bettor chose to crash out following his loss at UFC Perth, Elliott’s reaction was precisely what one would expect from a fighter who stopped being concerned about internet outrage. It was blunt and merciless.

ADVERTISEMENT

After dropping a decision to Steve Erceg, Elliott found himself flooded with abuse from gamblers upset about losing money on him. One fan took it a step further on X.

“I lost money on you, you b——,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected by now, Tim Elliott’s reply came fast and clean.

“Get a job, b—-,” he replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four words, no apology, and a reminder of what fighters have been saying for years: nobody forced anyone to put money on their shoulders inside the cage. Perhaps that is why the 39-year-old’s reaction is so refreshing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He isn’t pretending that negativity does not exist, nor is he playing the wounded athlete seeking sympathy. Instead, he seemed amused by it. When asked why he bothers responding instead of blocking people, Tim Elliott clarified that criticism does not shake him.

“I like to hear opinions, thoughts, beliefs,” he wrote on X. “My mental health is top notch. It’s my old body that struggles lol”

ADVERTISEMENT

That sounds like a man at peace with the fight business: aware of its ugly side, at ease in its chaos, and sharp enough to shoot back when someone misinterprets a lost bet for a fighter’s personal debt. However, it is worth noting that this wasn’t the only betting-related controversy tied to the fighter and UFC Perth.

Sportsbooks panicked following ‘irregular action’ on the UFC Perth betting line

What makes Tim Elliott’s loss at UFC Perth even more intriguing is that, long before he walked into the cage with Steve Erceg, something unusual was already going on around the fight. Not in the Octagon, but in the sportsbooks. And, in a promotion that has already faced betting controversies in recent years, the Elliott-Erceg line drew immediate notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movement was precise enough to raise eyebrows. Erceg began as a strong favorite and eventually climbed to over -600, making him look like a near certainty. Then the market flipped, with professional money pouring into Elliott, bringing Erceg’s odds down to around -170 in less than a week. According to reports, more than 90 percent of sharp wagers were landing on Elliott.

That is the kind of swing sportsbooks closely watch, because it often signals either highly informed betting or unusual market activity. In the end, however, the outcome went against the betting trend. Elliott lost the decision, bettors lost money, and outrage spilled online.

ADVERTISEMENT

That adds context to Tim Elliot’s blunt response afterward. From his side, he wasn’t dealing with conventional criticism; he was dealing with people who were upset that what seemed to be a smart bet had turned into a losing ticket. And as the 39-year-old made clear, that was never his burden to carry.