Stephen Thompson may have finally walked away from the UFC cage, but ‘Wonderboy’ isn’t ready to walk away from the promotion just yet. The longtime welterweight fan favorite already has his sights set on a new role with the UFC, and this time, he wants to trade his gloves for a microphone.

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The 43-year-old is eyeing a permanent spot as an analyst or commentator, and he may have a real shot at making it happen.

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“I’ve been behind the desk several times. I’ve definitely enjoyed it. It’s something that I would definitely look forward to doing, for sure,” Thompson said during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “I’ve always loved breaking down fights. Being an analyst, I’ve done it. One of the things I get most excited about whenever I have a fight coming up is actually breaking down my opponent.

“And I’ve been doing that for years for fighters, even before I was in the UFC. I was simulating guys that I had to break down for GSP, Rashad Evans, and all these other guys. So, it is definitely something that I enjoy doing.”

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-Burns vs Thompson, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Stephen Thompson reacts following his match against Gilbert Burns during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 20:59:11, 16393880, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Stephen Thompson, Gilbert Burns, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393880

Stephen Thompson had already expressed interest in joining the UFC broadcast team before retiring. He ended his MMA career in spectacular fashion on November 14 at UFC 334, knocking out Charles Radtke with a sensational spinning wheel kick.

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The finish earned the fan favorite a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus and gave him a memorable way to close out his career. Dana White was equally pleased to see ‘Wonderboy’ walk away on such a high note, believing the longtime contender deserved a fitting ending to his career.

“If you tell everybody, ‘This is it, this is my last fight, I’m gonna retire,’ that’s the way to do it,” he said. “Couldn’t have looked any better, and couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

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The UFC head honcho wasted little time opening the door for Stephen Thompson to start his next chapter with the UFC.

“Yeah, we’ll bring him out and actually run him through a series of tests to see how they do,” White replied when asked about the 43-year-old potentially joining the commentary team. “I think he’d be good at it. He’d probably be really good at it. So he should definitely come out and test.”

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Stephen Thompson is hardly a newcomer when it comes to working behind the microphone. The 43-year-old has served as an analyst several times and regularly breaks down fights on his YouTube channel. He has also co-hosted Paramount’s The Last Fight post-fight show, where he has interviewed fighters and discussed the night’s action.

Those experiences have only strengthened the UFC legend’s interest in making broadcasting a permanent part of his post-fighting career, especially after receiving plenty of positive feedback for his work.

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“I’ve sat behind the desk before. I loved it, and they all told me I did a great job,” he added. “There is a podcast, The Last Fight podcast, on Paramount that I’ve been a part of as well, so I’m looking forward to doing some more of that, too.

“After the main card, the winners come back, and we get to chat to them a little bit. It’s so fun, man. It’s such a great experience, and I would love to do more of that.”

‘Wonderboy’ would hardly be the first former UFC fighter to make the jump into broadcasting. Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Paul Felder, Michael Bisping, Laura Sanko, and Dan Hardy have all successfully moved into commentary or analysis after their fighting careers.

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So, for Stephen Thompson, his elite striking knowledge and years of studying opponents could make the transition a particularly natural fit. However, broadcasting is not the only option the 43-year-old has been presented with since retiring.

Stephen Thompson teases a possible RAF debut

The former UFC title challenger recently revealed that Chris Weidman recently urged him to try his hand at Real American Freestyle (RAF), the wrestling promotion that has already attracted several major MMA names.

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Stephen Thompson was immediately intrigued by the idea, but he admitted he would need more time before jumping into a wrestling match on short notice.

“Chris Weidman asked me the other day; he’s like, Hey man, you know, you need to do some wrestling, some RAF. I’m like, Dude, heck yeah, man. Sign me up. That’d be awesome,” he said. “He’s like, how about Charlotte in December? I’m like, Bro, I was like, slow down. Maybe a little bit longer. Give me some time to wrestle a little bit.”

Weidman’s own RAF appearance adds an interesting twist to the idea. He recently faced Khamzat Chimaev at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, with ‘Borz’ coming away with the win.

That naturally led to Stephen Thompson being teased about stepping onto the RAF mat himself to face Chimaev and potentially avenge his longtime friend.

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The 43-year-old, however, knows that stepping onto the wrestling mat would present a completely different challenge from anything he faced during his MMA career.

“You gotta get Khamzat; you need to get revenge for me! I’m like, “Bro, slow down; I’ve never just wrestled before,” he continued. “I’ve wrestled for MMA, but I’ve never put on a singlet in my life!

“I try to throw on a wrestling stance, and my back starts hurting within 5 seconds. I’d love to go out there and get tossed around.”

The challenge could be particularly intriguing for Stephen Thompson, whose striking was always his greatest weapon in the UFC. His dynamic kicks, movement, and spectacular knockout ability made him one of the most entertaining welterweights of his generation, but he also struggled when opponents were able to consistently pressure him with wrestling.

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Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov both tested that area of the 43-year-old’s game, making a potential RAF appearance a very different challenge for the retired veteran.

For now, ‘Wonderboy’ appears more interested in getting some wrestling experience before making any commitment. A permanent role with the UFC broadcast team remains the more immediate possibility, but if Stephen Thompson eventually steps onto the RAF mat, fans could get one more chance to watch the retired veteran compete in an entirely new setting.