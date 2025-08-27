UFC Veteran Admits Failing to Defend ‘Insecure’ Raja Despite Father Rampage Jackson’s Plea

When Raja Jackson‘s violent outburst at a Knokx Pro Wrestling show left Syko Stu hospitalized, the backlash was swift. Clips of the 25-year-old son of MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson throwing punches went viral, and his comments about “teaching a lesson” further fueled the uproar. What began as a spectacle quickly became too real, burying Raja in criticism and leading UFC veteran Brendan Schaub to admit he couldn’t defend him despite Rampage’s pleas.

The attack, which left Stu with fractured facial bones and missing teeth, was broadcast live on Raja’s Kick channel. Beforehand, Raja informed his fans he intended to make it real, claiming that he would hit Stu “as many times as I want.” His father, Rampage Jackson, later attempted to dismiss it as a “work gone wrong,” but Raja’s reputation was already in ruins.

As a result, Brendan Schaub stated that the UFC legend personally contacted him, hoping his longtime friend might make a public defense of Raja. But, as Schaub said on his Thiccc Boy podcast, the clips gave him nothing to stand on. “You can ask Barrett Jackson. You can ask Rampage. I went, ‘How can I defend him? Everyone’s coming for his throat. How can I defend him?’ And they were kind of like, both of them, ‘Let us know if you come up with a way.”

Determined to try, he looked through the livestream and backstage clips but barely found anything that could prove helpful enough to defend the action. “I look at all the videos. I watch the full livestream and all that. I got nothing. I can’t – you can’t defend this. There’s no defense with this.” The details only reinforced Schaub’s point.

He noted that Raja Jackson’s behavior during a beer can incident earlier in the night was telling. Despite Stu’s apology for unintentionally striking him with a beer can, the 25-year-old escalated the situation. This reaction, according to the former UFC fighter, indicated Raja’s “big-time insecurity.” He also mentioned how Raja was motivated by others, including wrestlers pushing him to “f—them up” and live comments on Kick egging him on.

All of this, in Brendan Schaub’s opinion, produced a dangerous mix that made Raja’s actions appear less like a mistake and more like a deliberate meltdown. With authorities investigating and Syko Stu recovering in the hospital, Raja Jackson’s future in combat sports is as uncertain as it gets.

His father’s unwavering support may be strong, but Brendan Schaub’s inability to justify Raja’s actions just proves how the situation is definitely out of hand for the Jacksons. But while the UFC legend turned comedian failed to prove innocence, another legend from the world of wrestling did show some backing for Raja Jackson.

Mark Henry defends Raja Jackson by blaming Syko Stu

While Brendan Schaub failed to justify Raja’s meltdown, Mark Henry provided a partial defense by shifting some of the blame to Syko Stu. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that the veteran provoked trouble by smashing a beer can over Raja’s head before the show, a move that made things worse before he even entered the ring.

Henry emphasized that, as the more experienced performer, Stu should have known better. “You’ve got to be careful, one, who you’re messing with,” he stated, noting Raja’s lack of experience in the business. To Henry, a veteran, instigating chaos with a non-wrestler simply set the groundwork for disaster, revealing a lack of discipline.

However, Mark Henry did not totally excuse Raja. He stated that Rampage’s son should have respected the business and remained calm, but Stu “bit off more than he could chew.” In the WWE Hall of Famer’s opinion, the ugly scene was more than just Raja Jackson losing control; it was also about a veteran failing to lead by example, something that makes the fallout more complicated than a simple blame game.